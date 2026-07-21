Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether NextCure, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Avere Therapeutics.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under merger terms, pre-merger NextCure stockholders are expected to hold approximately 1.21% of the combined company, while pre-merger Avere stockholders will hold approximately 98.79%. NextCure stockholders will also receive a contingent value right entitling them to 90% of net proceeds from any monetization of NextCure's pipeline assets over two years following closing.

NextCure insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for NextCure by imposing a significant penalty if NextCure accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the NextCure board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001