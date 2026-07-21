Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp.

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Blue Owl (NYSE: OTF). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Blue Owl may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Our investigation focusses on recent reports that Blue Owl collected excessive fees by assigning artificially inflated values to certain assets, potentially breaching fiduciary duties under the Investment Company Act.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com