Veterinary Services Market Size to Reach USD 247.32 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Veterinary Services Market Size was valued at USD 119.22 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 247.32 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.57% during 2026–2035, according to the latest report published by SNS Insider. The Veterinary Services Market is exhibiting robust growth on account of the rise in pet ownership, increase in companion animal healthcare needs, rise in veterinary hospitals and clinics, rising veterinary diagnostics, adoption of pet insurance, and development in veterinary technology enabled by AI on a global scale.

The growing humanization of pets, increased spending on animal healthcare, pet insurance coverage, and the prevalence of chronic conditions in companion animals keep influencing the global veterinary market. At the same time, livestock health management, protection against zoonoses, vaccination campaigns, and food safety drives the demand for veterinary medicine services around the world.





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Veterinary Services Market Growth Supported by Companion Animal Healthcare and Veterinary Diagnostics

Improvements in veterinary science and technologies have played a huge part in improving diagnostics through portable point-of-care testing equipment that allows for early diagnosis and successful treatment of diseases. AI-powered imaging is one of the most important factors in this regard, allowing veterinarians to conduct better analysis of X-rays and ultrasounds. Currently, AI-powered diagnosis systems are being used in 42% of veterinary telemedicine applications by 2023, compared to 15% in 2021.

Veterinary Services Market Segmentation Analysis

By Animal Type

Companion Animals occupied the highest share of the market in 2025 owing to higher adoption of pets, higher expenditure on their health care and increasing humanization of pets. The trend will be sustained in future due to increasing insurance for pets and growing investment in the advanced diagnostics and treatment procedures, resulting in a robust growth of the segment.

By Service Type

The Medical Services category held the dominant position in the market with 72% revenue share in 2025 owing to the high prevalence of complicated diseases amongst animals that require more sophisticated medical treatment. With the adoption of innovative technologies in the field of veterinary medicine and various government efforts for improving service availability, this category would become even stronger in future years.

By Delivery Channel

Hospital & Clinics had the highest market share of around 48.6% in 2025 owing to well-developed healthcare facilities, experienced staff, and emergency services. The outdoor/ambulatory category is witnessing the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%, due to increasing demand for decentralized care services, mobile clinic services, and ambulatory care services. Increasing preference for convenient services in future years will further boost the adoption rate of ambulatory services.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for 38.7% of the Veterinary Services Market in 2025, owing to advanced veterinary healthcare facilities, large number of pet owners, increased penetration of pet insurance services, and presence of major players providing veterinary services. The United States continues to contribute the most to regional revenues due to investments in companion animals' health care and veterinary diagnostics.

The U.S. Veterinary Services Market was valued at USD 52.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 104.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth in pet population, growth in companion animals' health care services, increasing pet insurance penetration, AI-enabled veterinary diagnostic technology, and increase in veterinary hospitals drive the market in the United States.

The Europe Veterinary Services Market was valued at USD 33.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.58 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.20%. Factors driving growth include the rise in pet ownership, increased spending on companion animals, expansion of veterinary clinics, and positive animal welfare policies in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing regional market exhibiting CAGR of around 9.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in pet adoption, the development of veterinary infrastructure, increased investment in livestock healthcare, and preventive veterinary care across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Zoetis

Royal Canin

Virbac

Mars, Incorporated

Nestle Purina PetCare

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Merck Animal Health

Vetoquinol

IDEXX Laboratories

Covetrus

Patterson Veterinary

National Veterinary Associates (NVA)

Banfield Pet Hospital

VCA Animal Hospitals

MedVet

BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital

PetVet Care Centers

Mission Veterinary Partners

Recent Developments:

2025 : Zoetis opened a state-of-the-art reference laboratory in Louisville, enhancing diagnostic capability alongside launching the Vetscan OptiCell point-of-care hematology analyzer.

: Zoetis opened a state-of-the-art reference laboratory in Louisville, enhancing diagnostic capability alongside launching the Vetscan OptiCell point-of-care hematology analyzer. 2025: Mars Petcare acquired Cerba HealthCare Group's stake in Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE, expanding its diagnostic and veterinary service portfolio.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

COMPANION ANIMAL & PET INSURANCE ADOPTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand humanization-driven spending trends across advanced treatment and diagnostic procedures globally.

– helps you understand humanization-driven spending trends across advanced treatment and diagnostic procedures globally. MEDICAL SERVICES & DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate complex disease detection and treatment planning investment trends globally.

– helps you evaluate complex disease detection and treatment planning investment trends globally. TELEMEDICINE & AI-DRIVEN DIAGNOSTICS METRICS – helps you analyze remote veterinary consultation and AI-assisted imaging adoption globally.

– helps you analyze remote veterinary consultation and AI-assisted imaging adoption globally. AMBULATORY & MOBILE CLINIC DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in decentralized, point-of-care veterinary service delivery globally.

– helps you uncover growth in decentralized, point-of-care veterinary service delivery globally. LIVESTOCK & PRODUCTION ANIMAL HEALTH METRICS – helps you identify opportunities in zoonotic disease management and food safety-driven service adoption globally.

– helps you identify opportunities in zoonotic disease management and food safety-driven service adoption globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & VETERINARY SERVICES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on service portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Veterinary Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 119.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 247.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals)

• By Service Type (Medical Services, Non-medical Services)

• By Delivery Channel (Hospital & Clinics, Commercial Facilities, Outdoor/Ambulatory, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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