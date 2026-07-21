Crypto News: MemeToro Launches AI Agent Rankings as Platform Development Continues

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has announced a dedicated ranking system for AI-generated memecoins, giving users a focused way to discover and monitor projects launched by AI agents.





MemeToro has announced plans to introduce a dedicated AI Agent Rankings feature as part of its expanding blockchain ecosystem. The new section will provide users with a focused way to discover and monitor memecoins launched by AI agents using live market data, trading activity, and on-chain metrics.

The feature is being developed in response to the growing number of AI-generated memecoins entering the market. Rather than displaying these projects alongside thousands of other cryptocurrencies, the ranking system will create a dedicated category designed specifically for AI-powered token launches.

The announcement forms part of MemeToro's broader roadmap to combine blockchain analytics, AI-powered applications, decentralized prediction markets, and community participation within a single ecosystem powered by the $MT utility token.

Dedicated Rankings for an Emerging Category

MemeToro said AI-generated memecoins have become one of the fastest-growing areas of blockchain activity, yet most market trackers continue to group these projects with the wider cryptocurrency market.

The upcoming AI Agent Rankings page is intended to provide users with a dedicated view of this category through continuously updated rankings based on market performance and trading activity.

According to the company, the platform will allow users to monitor newly launched AI-generated tokens, compare projects, and follow changes in market activity from one location.

Future updates are expected to introduce additional metrics that provide deeper insights into ecosystem growth and token performance.

Live Analytics Designed for Faster Market Visibility

The AI Agent Rankings will build on MemeToro's existing market analytics tools, including its live Trending Cryptos and Top Market Cap dashboards.

The company said combining multiple analytics products within one platform reduces the need to monitor several market trackers while providing users with blockchain data focused specifically on the memecoin sector.

As additional products are released, MemeToro plans to expand its analytics platform with new datasets covering AI-generated tokens, market activity, and ecosystem participation.

According to the company, these tools are intended to simplify research while improving access to blockchain information.

Public Presale Supports Ecosystem Expansion

Alongside the product announcement, MemeToro confirmed continued progress during Stage 4 of its public presale.

According to the company, more than $80,178.47 has been raised, representing 73.28% of the current fundraising target of $109,411.90.

The current Stage 4 price is $0.00232 per $MT. The company has published a planned listing price of $0.01875 following completion of the public presale, subject to the project's launch roadmap.

MemeToro said proceeds from the presale will support platform development, infrastructure, security, and continued expansion of ecosystem products.

Published Tokenomics Support Long-Term Platform Growth

The company has also released the tokenomics for the $MT utility token.

According to MemeToro , the project has a fixed supply of 1.2 billion tokens, allocated across the public presale, ecosystem development, staking rewards, liquidity, treasury, marketing, and strategic partnerships.

The company said public presale allocations are expected to become available at launch, while selected allocations for marketing and partnerships will follow a 24-month vesting schedule designed to support long-term ecosystem development.

As development continues, MemeToro plans to introduce additional blockchain applications that expand the role of the $MT token across its growing ecosystem.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is developing an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI-powered token creation, live market analytics, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and blockchain applications through the $MT utility token. The company is building tools designed to simplify blockchain participation while supporting innovation across AI-powered Web3 technologies.

For more information, visit:

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