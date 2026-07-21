BTU INVESTOR ALERT: Peabody Energy Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Peabody Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) common stock between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned McGeachy v. Peabody Energy Corporation, No. 26-cv-01020 (E.D. Mo.), the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit charges Peabody Energy and certain of Peabody Energy’s top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-peabody-energy-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-btu.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Peabody Energy engages in the production of metallurgical and thermal coal.

The Peabody Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Peabody Energy’s Centurion mine ramp-up and anticipated growth; and (ii) there was a multitude of issues causing delays to the Centurion mine ramp-up and the return to full longwall production dates.

On March 30, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release allegedly lowering guidance pertaining to Centurion mine’s expected first quarter 2026 output by 450,000 tons ahead of Peabody Energy’s full earnings release. On this news, the price of Peabody Energy stock fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release allegedly disclosing Peabody Energy’s failure to ramp-up Centurion by the long-awaited March 2026 deadline and that Peabody Energy was cutting guidance related to full year met segment volumes to reflect the increased cost and substantial volume decrease. On this news, the price of Peabody Energy stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Peabody Energy common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Peabody Energy class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com