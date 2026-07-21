Southern Ridge Advisory Joins Thoroughbred Financial and Osaic

Lexington, Kentucky, USA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thoroughbred Financial, an OSJ affiliated with Osaic, today announced that Southern Ridge Advisory, led by Steve Allen and his son John Allen, has joined the firm.

Steve Allen built Southern Ridge on the foundation of a highly successful CPA practice, earning a reputation for deep, trust-based client relationships. He is now bringing John into the business to help run day-to-day operations, with a clear path for John to eventually take over leadership of the firm, a succession plan that reflects the same long-term thinking Steve has always brought to his clients' financial lives.

In joining Thoroughbred, the Allens cited a desire for stronger support infrastructure, a collaborative culture, and room to grow, resources they felt were harder to access on their own.

"From the moment I met Steve, I realized we were a good fit," said Chris Cantrell, VP of Securities Marketing at Thoroughbred. "You can tell just from a single conversation that taking care of clients is core to his success. We're excited for Southern Ridge and to be a part of the next chapter."

Southern Ridge Advisory will operate in partnership with Thoroughbred and Osaic, with Steve and John Allen continuing to serve their existing client base while building out the practice's next generation of leadership.

About Thoroughbred Financial

Thoroughbred Financial is an OSJ affiliated with Osaic, based in Lexington, Kentucky, supporting independent financial advisors with recruiting, compliance oversight, and practice growth resources.

About Osaic

Osaic is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors and financial institutions.

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