PatientsLikeMe and Science 37 Partner to Unlock Trial Access for Interested, Eligible Patients

BOSTON and MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatientsLikeMe (“PLM”) Powered by Fuze Health, a leading patient engagement and health insights platform, and Science 37, the industry-leading patient access company for clinical research, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors accelerate clinical development. The partnership is designed to get the right patients into the right trials, faster, and make it easier for them to participate.

Together, the companies aim to help sponsors shorten enrollment timelines, improve participant retention, and expand access to research opportunities for traditionally underserved and geographically dispersed patient populations.

Despite the growing investment in clinical research, many trials continue to miss enrollment timelines because eligible patients are unaware of available studies, uncertain about participation, or face logistical barriers that make enrollment difficult. Through this partnership, PatientsLikeMe and Science 37 aim to address those challenges by connecting patients with research opportunities earlier and making participation more accessible.

Together, the companies will aim to provide sponsors with a scalable patient recruitment and engagement solution that:

Identifies, educates, and activates highly relevant patients earlier in the disease journey;

Improves conversion from awareness to enrollment through continuous patient engagement and support;

Enables flexible participation through traditional, hybrid, and decentralized trial models; and

Expands access, improves retention, and reduces burden for patients.





“Clinical trial sponsors face real pressures around enrollment timelines, patient retention, protocol complexity, and site performance,” said Christopher Renfro-Wallace, COO, PatientsLikeMe. “This partnership addresses those challenges with a more connected activation pathway that makes it easier to find the right patients, enroll them faster and keep them engaged throughout the trial.”

PLM, through its national patient community, brings condition-specific education, peer engagement, and trusted patient support when engaging patients who may have never before considered a clinical trial as an option. Science 37’s Direct-to-Patient trial infrastructure then gives patients flexible ways to participate in the clinical trial, through remote and in-home clinical research capabilities across all 50 States.

"The industry doesn't have an awareness problem. It has a connection problem," said Tyler Van Horn, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. "Millions of patients are interested in advancing research, yet too many never learn about relevant clinical trial opportunities or encounter barriers that prevent participation. By combining PatientsLikeMe's trusted patient communities with Science 37's flexible trial delivery model and nationwide coverage, we're creating a more direct path from patient interest to study participation, helping sponsors accelerate enrollment while expanding access to research."

The companies expect the partnership to deliver particular value in studies where patient identification, engagement, and retention are critical to success. This includes rare disease and specialty populations, therapeutic areas with multiple competing trials recruiting simultaneously, geographically dispersed patient populations, and studies with complex protocols or high participant burden. By combining trusted patient engagement with flexible participation models, the partnership helps sponsors overcome some of the most persistent barriers to enrollment and retention.

In addition to patient recruitment and enrollment, the partners will explore collaborations around:

Integrating patient insights into protocol and study design decisions



Reducing patient burden and improving the patient experience



Longitudinal retention and adherence programs



Real-world insights and patient experience analytics





About PatientsLikeMe Powered by Fuze Health

PatientsLikeMe is the leading patient engagement and health insights platform that helps patients navigate their health journeys through shared experience, data, and community. The company supports patient activation, longitudinal engagement, research participation, and real-world insight generation across a broad range of conditions and therapeutic areas. PatientsLikeMe is part of Fuze Health, a technology-powered home health screening, genomics and pharmacy services provider committed to transforming patient experiences and enabling healthcare partners, including care providers, health plans, employers and life sciences companies, to excel in an outcomes-focused system.

About Science 37

Science 37 is a modern clinical research site that delivers trials directly to patients’ homes. With nationwide reach and medical licensure across all 50 states, its Direct-to-Patient Site enables sponsors to expand access, improve retention, and enroll more representative patient populations compared to relying solely on a traditional site-based approach.

Science 37 operates under a single Form FDA 1572 and a central IRB, supported by centralized medical oversight, research-grade nursing, and specialized direct-to-patient clinical operations. The company has successfully completed multiple FDA inspections, resulting in FDA approvals, achieving No Action Indicated (NAI) classifications with zero Form 483 observations.

With more than a decade of experience, Science 37 has supported over 200 clinical trials across Phases I–IV and observational studies. Its model consistently delivers strong performance, including approximately 86% completion rates and contributing an average of 20–30% of total study enrollment as a single site. These outcomes have been validated by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD).

To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com .

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