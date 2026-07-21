GAfix.ai Expands Its Google Analytics Audit to Include Google Tag Manager

NEWARK, N.J., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAfix.ai, a Google Analytics audit platform built by NeenOpal, has expanded its audit to include Google Tag Manager (GTM). The platform now reviews both systems together in one scan, from GA4 configuration to GTM tag behavior.

Many marketing teams audit Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager separately or review only one of the two. This often leaves gaps in tracking. A broken GTM trigger or an incorrect tag configuration can quietly distort analytics data, and the issue may go unnoticed until reporting errors influence business decisions.

The expanded audit reviews event tracking, ecommerce setup, conversion configuration, attribution, cross-domain tracking, traffic quality, privacy and consent settings, along with GTM tags, triggers, variables, and firing conditions. Instead of piecing together findings from multiple tools, users receive one consolidated report that prioritizes issues across both platforms. The audit remains self-service. Users simply connect their Google Analytics property, and they are all set to generate an actionable report in minutes.

The need for a combined audit became clear while working with customers. One multi-location booking business discovered that purchase events were being counted four to five times because multiple tracking systems were firing the same conversion independently, while bookings from a third-party platform were missing from GA4 entirely. After several unsuccessful attempts to diagnose the problem, the GAfix.ai audit identified the root causes in under two minutes. Reflecting on the experience, the customer said, “I love AI, but smart humans still win.”

“I’ve seen teams stop campaigns because conversions suddenly dropped when the real issue was a GTM trigger that broke during a website migration. GA4 was only reporting the data it received,” said Ayushi Saini, GA/GTM expert at GAfix.ai. “Auditing Google Analytics and GTM separately makes it easy to mistake a tracking problem for a marketing performance issue. This audit helps teams identify the actual cause.”

“Businesses are making faster decisions than ever, and those decisions are only as good as the data behind them,” said Himanshu Bahmani, CEO of NeenOpal. “Bringing Google Analytics and GTM into a single audit gives teams confidence that the numbers driving their decisions are accurate.”

For users who need help resolving audit findings, GAfix.ai’s analytics specialists can implement the recommended fixes.

About GAfix.ai

GAfix.ai is a Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager audit platform built by NeenOpal. It scans a complete GA4 and GTM setup in under 2 minutes and delivers an expert-defined audit report that would take an analyst 2–3 days of manual review, helping marketing, analytics, and growth teams catch tracking and tagging issues before they impact reporting.