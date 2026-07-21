Southern Realty Trust Announces Full Repayment of Investment in $160 Million Panther National Credit Facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced the full repayment of the credit facility consisting of two loans (senior term loan and home construction revolver), originated in August 2024, for Panther National. SRT received repayments of $31.6 million of the $84.2 million in outstanding principal under the senior term loan and $23.8 million of the $63.5 million in outstanding principal under the home construction revolver. Affiliates of TCG, which held the remaining interests of the two loans, were also repaid in full.

Panther National is a 392-acre private luxury golf and residential community located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It features 218 residences, additional villas and suites, and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas, together with a par-3 course, practice facilities, and resort-style amenities.

"The full repayment of the Panther National investment further demonstrates the execution of our transitional CRE lending strategy, providing flexible capital to support borrowers through key business plan milestones," said Brian Sedrish, CEO of SRT. “The return of capital provides additional capacity to pursue the types of attractive, risk-adjusted returns that we continue to observe across our target markets.”

About Southern Realty Trust Inc.

Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT” or the “Company”) was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments primarily in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.theSRTgroup.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated commercial real estate (“CRE”)-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG Real Estate, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s beliefs with respect to the Project’s positioning in the market, and cash flows and returns related to investments in real estate projects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@thetcg.com

Media Contact

Dukas Linden Public Relations

TCG@DLPR.com