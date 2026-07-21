Rocket Doctor Joins National Coalition Advocating for Permanent Medicare Telehealth

Rocket Doctor Inc. joins the Alliance for Connected Care's Telehealth Voters Pledge, supporting permanent Medicare telehealth legislation in the United States.





Co-Founder and COO Harry Cherniak will travel to Washington, D.C. to join healthcare leaders in advocating for long-term telehealth policy before Congress.





The initiative reflects Rocket Doctor's commitment to expanding access to physician-led virtual care for seniors, rural communities, and underserved populations.

Vancouver, BC, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned digital health platform and marketplace subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has joined the Alliance for Connected Care's Telehealth Voters Pledge, a growing national coalition advocating for permanent Medicare telehealth legislation in the United States.

As part of the initiative, Harry Cherniak, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Doctor Inc., will travel to Washington, D.C. on 23rd July to join healthcare leaders, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry organizations in presenting the pledge to Members of Congress. The coalition is working to encourage permanent Medicare telehealth legislation, replacing temporary extensions that have created uncertainty for patients and healthcare providers across the country.

The Alliance for Connected Care launched the nonpartisan initiative to ensure permanent Medicare telehealth remains a national policy priority throughout 2026. Over 130 participating organizations from across the healthcare spectrum (including national associations; healthcare systems; rural health; leading industry telehealth organizations; large enterprises) have committed to educating policymakers and the public, sharing patient outcomes and clinical evidence, and advocating for long-term policies that preserve access to virtual healthcare for millions of Americans.

For Rocket Doctor Inc., the initiative aligns closely with its mission of improving access to physician-led care through technology, particularly for seniors, rural communities, underserved populations, and patients managing chronic conditions.

"Telehealth has fundamentally changed how patients access care, but millions of Americans continue to face uncertainty every time temporary Medicare provisions approach expiration," said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor Inc. "Permanent Medicare telehealth policy would provide the stability patients, physicians, and healthcare organizations need to continue investing in innovative models of care. We're proud to join this coalition and help advocate for policies that improve access to high-quality healthcare for those who need it most."

Rocket Doctor has witnessed firsthand the impact virtual care can have on improving healthcare access. Through its physician-led digital health platform and marketplace, the company has supported more than 750,000 patient visits, empowering more than 350 physicians to deliver timely care across Canada and the United States. In the U.S., Rocket Doctor is now in-network with payers representing approximately 21 million covered lives. This enables eligible individuals across California, New York, and Maryland to access care from physicians utilizing Rocket Doctor’s platform through Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, and commercial insurance.

"Healthcare shouldn't depend on where someone lives or whether Congress passes another short-term extension," said Harry Cherniak, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Doctor Inc. "We're honoured to stand alongside healthcare organizations from across the United States to advocate for permanent Medicare telehealth. Providing certainty around virtual care will help patients, physicians, and health systems continue building more accessible and sustainable models of care."

The advocacy effort comes at a pivotal time as policymakers consider the future of Medicare telehealth coverage. Temporary extensions have enabled millions of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries to access physician care remotely, but repeated short-term renewals have created ongoing uncertainty for providers, health systems, and patients alike.

By joining the Alliance for Connected Care's Telehealth Voters Pledge, Rocket Doctor reinforces its commitment to helping shape policies that expand access to high-quality, physician-led virtual care while supporting more resilient and equitable healthcare systems across the United States.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.