Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Full Repayment of Investment in $160 Million Panther National Credit Facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced the full repayment of the credit facility consisting of two loans (senior term loan and home construction revolver), originated in August 2024, for Panther National. SUNS received repayments of $31.6 million of the $84.2 million in outstanding principal under the senior term loan and $23.8 million of the $63.5 million in outstanding principal under the home construction revolver. Affiliates of TCG, which held the remaining interests of the two loans, were also repaid in full.

Panther National is a 392-acre private luxury golf and residential community located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It features 218 residences, additional villas and suites, and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas, together with a par-3 course, practice facilities, and resort-style amenities.

"The full repayment of the Panther National investment further demonstrates the execution of our transitional CRE lending strategy, providing flexible capital to support borrowers through key business plan milestones," said Brian Sedrish, CEO of SUNS. “The return of capital provides additional capacity to pursue the types of attractive, risk-adjusted returns that we continue to observe across our target markets.”

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS” or the “Company”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects located primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated commercial real estate (“CRE”)-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG Real Estate, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, projections and operating results. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “future,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks, and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in SUNS’ most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@thetcg.com

Media Contact

Dukas Linden Public Relations

TCG@DLPR.com