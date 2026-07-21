Good360 Responds as Multiple Disasters Stretch Community Recovery Efforts

Alexandria, VA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple disasters are devastating regions across North America, stretching nonprofits and their resources to respond to overlapping crises at once. Good360 is bridging that gap, mobilizing critical supplies for local nonprofits leading recovery on the ground.

Good360 is actively responding to five disasters across four states and Venezuela, having delivered more than $1.3 million worth of essential products in the past month alone.

Recurring disasters are hitting communities that haven't yet recovered from the last one, depleting resources faster than they can be replenished. With hurricane season's busiest weeks still ahead, Good360 is working to ensure its nonprofit network has the supplies they need before the next crisis hits.

Central Texas

Torrential rain triggered dangerous flash flooding across Central Texas beginning July 14. The flooding comes one year following last year's catastrophic Central Texas floods. Tropical Storm Bertha, expected to form early this week, could bring increased flash floods, worsening impacts on the ground.

Good360 is supporting local nonprofits delivering immediate relief, providing clean water, safety equipment, baby gear, hygiene products such as laundry detergent and toothbrushes, and bedding.

Last year, Good360 responded to the flooding, distributing over $4 million in product to over 20 nonprofits.

Utah and Arizona Wildfires

Record-low snowpack this past winter set up an early and severe fire season, and wildfires have since burned hundreds of thousands of acres across Utah and Arizona - among the largest the country has seen so far this year.

Good360 is providing immediate support to impacted communities, including bottled water and cooling towels to help residents stay safe as they contend with heat and smoke.

Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026, leaving catastrophic damage across Caracas and La Guaira state and compounding a humanitarian crisis the country has faced for years.

Good360 mobilized within 48 hours, sending critically needed supplies, including hygiene items, period products, diapers and wipes, solar lights, tarps, and generators, to nonprofit partners. Additional shipments are en route, and Good360 continues coordinating with partners to mobilize further support as needs evolve.

"Communities don't recover one disaster at a time anymore. Floods, wildfires and earthquakes are occurring simultaneously and often impacting places that are still recovering from previous events," said Cinira Baldi, CEO, Good360. "That means response organizations have to be faster, more coordinated and adaptable than ever before. Our role is to ensure critical supplies reach trusted local nonprofits so families receive the help they need when they need it most."

Where We're Monitoring

Good360 is also tracking wildfires in Canada, Colorado, and Almeria, Spain, and Super Typhoon Bavi, with nonprofit partners contacted in each location.

How to Help

To support Good360's disaster response and recovery efforts, visit Good360.org/donate

About Good360

For over 40 years, Good360 has transformed surplus into support for communities facing disaster, hardship or urgent need to build long-term resilience. We bring together corporate donors, individual and foundation supporters, and nonprofit partners to deliver the goods and resources communities need to recover and rebuild. Together, we ensure people facing disaster or hardship have access to essential goods they need to thrive. In 2025 alone, Good360 distributed nearly $4 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Amazon, Bath & Body Works, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Lowe’s, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, United Airlines and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

Contact Info



Good360

salma@good360.org