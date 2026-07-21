AssistRx and Medisafe Unite to Power Smarter, More Connected Patient Engagement

ORLANDO, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Medisafe, the leading medication engagement platform trusted by more than 13 million patients worldwide, to enhance its best-in-class patient engagement solutions with a new patient experience user interface (UI). Powered by Medisafe's intelligent patient engagement engine, this UI reaches each patient through the right channel at the right moment — across benefits verification, prior authorization, delivery, and long-term adherence.

"Patients are increasingly expecting the same level of convenience, visibility and personalization in healthcare as they do from other industries," said AssistRx Chief Growth Officer Stacey Little. "With our Medisafe partnership, AssistRx enables timely, relevant updates at each stage of the journey, combined with the automated orchestration of medication logistics, to instill a similar level of confidence and peace of mind."

Together, AssistRx and Medisafe deliver patient engagement, enrollment support and status visibility that improve conversion and mitigate patient drop-off. The solution delivers personalized interventions alongside centralized analytics and configurable journey mapping across the full spectrum of patient support programs. When patients need more than a digital touchpoint, built-in escalation pathways connect them directly to a live patient support specialist to ensure patient satisfaction.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to transforming patient experiences and improving outcomes," said Medisafe CEO Dave Icke. "Our Maestro platform enables AssistRx to design, deploy and optimize patient journeys across all the patient support programs they support with a single orchestration layer, resulting in rapid deployments, centralized analytics and configurable journeys — so teams can move at the speed of their patients."

This partnership extends the reach of AssistRx's proprietary Advanced eServices suite — including Advanced Benefit Verification, eMedical Benefit Verification, Advanced Prior Authorization, eConsent and eEnrollment — which delivers real-time, accurate patient data to accelerate onboarding and ensure timely access to support services across every touchpoint, whether through Advanced Gateway, iAssist, CoAssist or AssistRx Patient Solutions.

“Our partnership with Medisafe adds a powerful patient-facing engagement layer that keeps individuals informed, supported and on therapy, reflecting our commitment to building the most intelligent and connected therapy initiation experience for life sciences organizations,” said Little

Learn more about how AssistRx delivers informed access and improved outcomes at www.AssistRx.com.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.AssistRx.com.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is a digital health company that helps pharmaceutical organizations improve patient engagement, medication adherence, and treatment persistence across the treatment journey. Through its patient support platform, Medisafe combines behavioral science, real-world data, and personalized interventions to deliver personalized support at scale across brands, therapeutic areas, and patient populations. Built on more than 12 years of patient engagement and adherence data and supported by published clinical research, Medisafe helps pharmaceutical teams strengthen patient support programs, improve outcomes, and generate actionable insights throughout the product lifecycle. Trusted by more than 13 million registered patients and caregivers worldwide, Medisafe is HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant and certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 13485 standards.

Media Contacts

For AssistRx

Amber Richards

Director, Marketing and Communications

Amber.Richards@AssistRx.com

863.899.4932

For Medisafe

Jayne Jang Belz

Head of Marketing

jayne@theclearstart.com

617.555.0123