BPM Partners’ New Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Covers 14 AI-Powered CPM/EPM/FP&A Vendors

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of its new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of vendors in the BPM/CPM/EPM/FP&A market. This comprehensive document combines an industry expert’s assessment along with customer satisfaction ratings and core product and AI pricing data. End user organizations can get a sample 2026-2027 report featuring two vendors of their choosing.

The VLM includes BPM Pulse customer satisfaction numerical ratings along with aggregated, AI-generated customer commentary summaries. These explain vendor ratings and the level of passion behind them. It also includes platform graphics for each vendor to illustrate how the components of their offerings work together to deliver results. Expanded AI coverage includes embedded ML, GenAI, agentic AI, named agents and their capabilities, MCP support, and AI pricing approach.

Vendors include Anaplan, Darwin Analytics, deFacto Global, Jedox, JustPerform from insightsoftware, OneStream Software, Oracle, Pigment, Prophix, Una AI, Unit4 FP&A, Vena, Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik, and Workday Adaptive Planning.

“This has been a period of dramatic change in the industry, so it is more important than ever to do your research leveraging the most up-to-date, comprehensive, and unbiased information, which the VLM has been providing for over 20 years,” said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. “Regardless of your industry, company size, or location, this report will help get your vendor selection initiative off to a strong and confident start.”

The matrix objectively organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2026-2027 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and financial planning, financial consolidation and close, operational planning, financial reporting, AI and analytics.



About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on AI-powered business performance management (BPM/CPM/EPM), FP&A, and related business intelligence solutions and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. Vendor-neutral experts guide companies through their initiatives from start to finish while minimizing risk and costs, and maximizing buy-in and adoption. For further details, go to BPMPartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on X @BPMTeam and LinkedIn BPM Partners | LinkedIn.