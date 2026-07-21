Kratos Receives Mobile Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System(C-UAS) Approximate $156 Million Single Award Contract by U.S. Department of Energy Office of Secure Transportation

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, today announced it has been awarded a sole-source, single award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for approximately $156 million, by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Office of Secure Transportation (OST), in support of Project Solar Shield.

Under this new contract award, Kratos will provide mobile Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) platforms designed to support OST's critical National Security mission. The Office of Secure Transportation is responsible for the safe and secure ground and air transportation of nuclear weapons, weapon components, and special nuclear materials, as well as other missions supporting U.S. national security.

To address emerging threats to these operations, OST requires a mission-ready mobile platform capable of detecting, tracking, identifying, and responding to potentially hostile unmanned aircraft systems in real time. Unlike traditional fixed-site defense infrastructure, Project Solar Shield is designed to provide a dynamic mobile C-UAS capability that can support mission requirements wherever OST operations occur. The program will leverage commercial and government best-in-class C-UAS technologies, to provide a layered defense posture supporting OST personnel and mission requirements.

Kratos was selected following a rigorous technical evaluation and was identified as the provider capable of meeting OST's technical, cost, schedule, operational, safety, redundancy, integration, and long-term sustainment requirements. Kratos’ engineer-to-order approach combines C-UAS system, mobile platform design, command-and-control, and advanced power management technologies into a fully integrated solution, built for demanding threat and mission environments.

“Project Solar Shield represents a significant milestone for Kratos and the broader government C-UAS market,” said Dave Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division. “As the first large scale government production contract of its kind built around this integrated approach, the program demonstrates the value of combining C-UAS, mobile platform design, command-and-control capabilities, and resilient power management into a single mission-ready solution. The resulting platform provides OST with a highly modular and scalable mobile C-UAS capability, designed to support evolving mission requirements across the continental United States.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “We believe that Kratos’ technology, system and integration capabilities in the C-UAS mission area are industry leading, and also our ability to mass produce large quantities of relevant systems at an affordable cost. Our entire organization is proud to have received this program award to protect and secure critical United States assets and infrastructure.”

Work under this new program award will be performed at secure Kratos facilities. Due to security-related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this contract award. Work under the contract is expected to begin immediately.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com