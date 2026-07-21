UMI Stone builds regional distribution network for premium natural stone, quartz, porcelain and specialty slabs, serving fabricators and design professionals across 10 states

Naples, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







KEY POINTS

Exclusive distributor for Vicostone premium engineered quartz in many U.S. markets, with more than 100 designs stocked across the network. In addition to Vicostone, we also feature a deep inventory of other natural stone products.

Live inventory visibility across all 16 branches lets fabricators check slab availability by location and expedite orders.

Recent expansions: 20,000-square-foot Sarasota showroom (Jan. 2026) and a 56,000-square-foot facility in Wrentham, Mass.

NAPLES, Fla. — UMI Stone, one of the largest wholesale distributors of natural and engineered stone on the East Coast , today outlined the scope of its national trade network. Founded as United Materials Inc. in Naples, Florida, in 2002, UMI Stone has expanded from a single warehouse into a 16-branch operation across 10 states, supplying fabricators, kitchen and bath dealers, builders and designers with globally sourced stone surfaces.

"For over two decades, UMI's mission has been to source the finest stone surfaces from around the globe," said Donnie DiNorcia, president and founder of UMI Stone. “Our network exists to make the trade's job easier: the right slab, in the right place when a fabricator needs it. Every branch we open is about getting closer to our customers and giving them more selection and faster turnaround," he added



WHAT UMI STONE DOES

UMI Stone distributes stone slab materials wholesale to trade professionals across the East Coast, including granite, quartzite, marble, onyx, travertine, engineered quartz and porcelain. The company sources surfaces from quarries worldwide and stocks them across its branch network, giving fabricators, dealers and designers direct access to full slabs, consistent inventory and design support.

A GROWING FOOTPRINT

UMI Stone operates 16 branches across 10 states, running from Florida's Gulf Coast through the Northeast. Recent additions include a 20,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse in Sarasota, Florida, which opened Jan. 8, connecting UMI's Tampa and Naples branches along the Gulf Coast, and a 56,000-square-foot facility in Wrentham, Massachusetts, which anchors the company's presence in the greater Boston market. [Sources: UMI Stone Sarasota Opening Press Release, UMIStone.com , January 2026; UMI Stone Wrentham Facility Announcement, UMIStone.com , October 2025]

PART OF A LARGER SURFACING FAMILY

Construction Resources, a national building-products and surfacing company, acquired UMI Stone in 2019. UMI Stone continues to operate under its own name alongside sister brands Opustone and Vitoria , with UMI's leadership team and branch staff remaining in place. The relationship gives UMI added sourcing scale and distribution reach while the brand's trade-focused model stays intact.



BUILT FOR THE TRADE

UMI Stone's model targets the professionals who turn raw slabs into finished spaces. The company maintains live inventory visibility across all branches, allowing fabricators to check slab availability by location before placing orders. UMI Stone holds the exclusive East Coast distribution agreement for Vicostone premium engineered quartz, covering South Carolina to Maine, and stocks more than 100 Vicostone designs across eligible branch locations. [Source: UMI–Vicostone Partnership Press Release, UMIStone.com, July 2024 ]





FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS





What is UMI Stone?

UMI Stone is a wholesale distributor of natural and engineered stone slabs, founded as United Materials Inc. in Naples, Florida, in 2002. The company supplies fabricators, dealers, builders and designers across the East Coast.

Where does UMI Stone operate?

UMI Stone operates 16 branches across 10 states, from Florida's Gulf Coast to greater Boston, including locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



What products does UMI Stone distribute?

UMI Stone distributes natural stone — granite, quartzite, marble, onyx and travertine — along with engineered quartz brands including Vicostone, Pompeii Quartz and Forum Quartz, and porcelain.

Is UMI Stone part of a larger company?

Yes. Construction Resources acquired UMI Stone in 2019. The brand continues to operate under its own name.

Who leads UMI Stone?

Donnie DiNorcia founded UMI Stone and serves as its president.



ABOUT UMI STONE