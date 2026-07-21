Opustone, South Florida's premier luxury natural stone and tile distributor, supplies rare slab collections to the state's most ambitious residential and commercial projects

Miami, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KEY POINTS

Curates top-tier global stone rather than stocking broad commodity inventory.

Operates three South Florida showrooms with full slabs on display: Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Acquired by Construction Resources in April 2025; now operates as a sister brand to UMI Stone within the Construction Resources family





MIAMI — Opustone doesn't compete on selection breadth. Instead, the Miami-based luxury distributor hand-selects rare and exotic stone from quarries around the world for South Florida's most demanding residential and commercial projects.



The company operates three full-slab showrooms across Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

"At Opustone, our mission is to inspire and elevate design by showcasing the beauty of natural and engineered stone in a gallery-like setting," said Victoria Rehkamp, sales manager of Opustone. "We are dedicated to providing a diverse selection of premium quality slabs and tiles that exemplify nature's artistry while remaining at the forefront of the latest design trends. Our goal is to be a source of pure design inspiration, transforming spaces with the elegance and uniqueness of our products."

WHAT OPUSTONE DOES

Opustone distributes premium luxury natural stone, porcelain and tile to interior designers, architects, builders and fabricators across South Florida. The company specializes in rare and exotic slabs and tile, including marble, quartzite, onyx and specialty surfaces, for natural stone countertops, feature walls and flooring that define Florida's most demanding residential and commercial projects.

A CURATOR, NOT A WAREHOUSE

Opustone operates as a high-end stone supplier, not a broad-catalog warehouse. Rather than stocking the widest possible inventory, the company focuses on the top tier of globally available stone, a standard it describes as the rarest few percent produced by the world's quarries. That selectivity defines the brand's core promise to South Florida's luxury design market.

THREE SOUTH FLORIDA SHOWROOMS

Opustone serves the region through showrooms in Miami at 3200 NW 77th Court, Fort Lauderdale at 5301 Powerline Road, and West Palm Beach at 1333 North Jog Road, Suite 101. Each location functions as a working resource for designers and architects sourcing luxury home materials for Florida's highest-end projects, with full slabs on display rather than catalog samples.

A CONSTRUCTION RESOURCES COMPANY

Construction Resources Company, LLC acquired Opustone from Mosaic Companies in April 2025. Opustone now operates as a sister brand to UMI Stone within the Construction Resources family of stone distribution companies, with each brand continuing under its own name.

"Their access to luxury surfaces and high-quality service levels makes them the perfect partner in South Florida to grow our business," said Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources. "We look forward to investing in the team's growth and building on their proven success." (Source: Stone World, April 10, 2025 )

"We are well-positioned to further solidify our reputation as a premier distributor of stone slabs and tile for our customers," Vera Castillo, Opustone general manager, told Stone World in April 2025. "This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to the growth it will bring." (Source: Stone World, April 10, 2025 )

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Opustone?

Opustone is a luxury distributor of natural stone, porcelain and tile, founded in Miami in 2001. The company serves interior designers, architects, builders and fabricators across South Florida.

Where is Opustone located?

Opustone operates showrooms in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

What makes Opustone different?

Opustone curates rare and exotic stone, focusing on the top tier of globally available material rather than high-volume commodity inventory.

Is Opustone part of a larger company?

Yes. Construction Resources Company, LLC acquired Opustone in April 2025. Opustone operates as a sister brand to UMI Stone and Cancos Tile & Stone within the Construction Resources family of surfacing companies.

What types of stone does Opustone carry?

Opustone specializes in premium marble, quartzite, onyx, porcelain and specialty surfaces.

ABOUT OPUSTONE

Opustone is a luxury natural stone, porcelain and tile distributor serving South Florida's design community. Founded in Miami in 2001, the company curates rare and exotic surfaces for Florida luxury homes and high-end commercial projects through showrooms in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Construction Resources Company, LLC acquired Opustone in April 2025, and the brand operates alongside UMI Stone and Cancos Tile & Stone within the Construction Resources family of surfacing companies. Learn more at Opustone.com .



