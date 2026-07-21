Vivex Biologics Launches VIA Linx™, a Novel Self-Assembling Synthetic Peptide Matrix, Expanding its Portfolio of Advanced Wound Care Solutions

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivex Biologics, a leader in developing and delivering innovative allografts, today announced the commercial launch of VIA Linx™, a synthetic, self-assembling peptide matrix designed to establish a stable structural foundation for wound healing. The launch marks the newest addition to Vivex's expanding portfolio of allograft and synthetic technologies, which spans orthopedics, interventional spine, and advanced wound care.

VIA Linx is a 510K cleared medical device indicated for the treatment of partial and full thickness wounds. Upon application, it transitions from a liquid to a semi-solid as local ionic conditions trigger self-assembly. The resulting β-sheet nanofiber network forms both a protective barrier and a provisional extracellular matrix-like scaffold, supporting the migration, adhesion, and proliferation of cells that are fundamental to the wound-healing cascade. Fully synthetic and bioabsorbable, VIA Linx is supplied as a lyophilized powder in a ready-to-use kit and can be applied during debridement, whether or not the wound is bleeding, with demonstrated results using once-weekly application in clinical experience.

Early case series and pilot studies in surgical and chronic wounds have shown favorable healing trajectories and ease of use at the point of care, including a clinical case example in which the product was used as a last resort to avoid amputation in a patient with a non-healing wound following necrotizing fasciitis. Over the course of four weekly applications, the wound progressed from a large, non-granulating defect to abundant granulation tissue, achieving closure by week five, with the patient reporting significant pain reduction and a return to normal activity.1

“VIA Linx reflects the same principle that has guided every product in our portfolio: durable healing starts with a stable structural foundation,” said Barry Salzman, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. “VIA Linx brings that philosophy to wound care, providing clinicians with a precision tool that works at the molecular level to deliver what the body needs to heal itself. It's a natural extension of our mission and a meaningful addition to how we support patients and providers in need of transformative solutions for conditions where tissue repair is required.”

VIA Linx joins a growing Vivex portfolio that spans musculoskeletal, spine, and wound care. The company's flagship VIA Disc® NP supplements degenerated intervertebral discs and its VIA Form+™ cryopreserved viable bone allograft serves as a cellular bone matrix for lumbar spinal fusion. Its wound and skin care offerings include the Cygnus® family of amnion-based allografts and the VIAGENEX™ line of amniotic allografts. With VIA Linx, Vivex extends this portfolio into novel, fully synthetic self-assembling technologies, complementing its allograft and amnion-based solutions and broadening the range of tools the company can offer clinicians across the tissue repair continuum.

VIA Linx is manufactured by Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and distributed by Vivex Biologics, which acquired assets of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. in 2025.

For more information on Vivex and its innovative solutions, visit www.vivex.com.

About VIA Linx™

VIA Linx™ is a synthetic, self-assembling peptide matrix that forms a β-sheet nanofiber network in situ, creating a physical barrier and a 3D extracellular matrix-like scaffold at the wound interface. Its multimodal functionality is designed to support the wound-healing cascade while minimizing variability associated with donor-derived materials. VIA Linx is supplied as a lyophilized powder in a complete kit, with simple point-of-care preparation and application.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.

Vivex is a leading medical technology company focused on the science, development and commercialization of advanced therapies for the regeneration, restoration and repair of the body. Its current therapies help patients suffering from chronic lower back pain, musculoskeletal injuries, wounds and burns. By leveraging its robust and proven R&D capabilities and corporate infrastructure, Vivex seeks to continue to channel the body’s inherent healing qualities to provide patients optimal care and medical professionals with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

Media Contact

Kathryn Larson, VP of Marketing

klarson@vivex.com

References

1) Use of a Synthetic Self-Assembling Peptide Matrix in a Limb Salvage Setting, Christopher Gauland, Poster, Symposium Advanced Wounds Care (SAWC) Spring 2023.



