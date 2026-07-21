Altia Launches Altia AI, an Intelligent Layer That Helps HMI Teams Build, Debug and Optimize Faster Without Compromising Production Code

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altia, the embedded GUI development tools company behind more than 100 million deployed devices in automotive, medical, industrial and consumer electronics, today announced the launch of Altia AI, an intelligent layer integrated directly into the Altia workflow that enables UI development teams to interact with their HMI designs using natural language.

Altia AI is designed not as a standalone tool, but as a layer that spans the entire development process, from early-concept design through final validation. Developers use it to create and modify UI elements, debug interface logic, fix and refactor code, audit asset usage and obtain instant answers from Altia documentation, all through natural language queries inside their existing Altia environment.

The key differentiation for safety-critical industries: Altia AI produces no AI-generated code in the deployed product. The output remains fully deterministic C code that meets MISRA, ASPICE and ISO requirements. Teams get the productivity benefit of AI assistance during development without introducing problematic AI-generated code into production hardware.

"HMI development teams are under constant pressure to move faster without cutting corners on quality or compliance," said Mike Juran, CEO. "Altia AI removes friction — manual searches, hours spent debugging and the complexity of managing large designs — while keeping the production code exactly what it's always been: deterministic, certifiable and fully in the team's control."

Flexible architecture, model-agnostic by design

Altia AI connects to any LLM, allowing organizations to use existing AI contracts, change providers at any time or host their own models to meet internal IT, legal or security policies. Customer design data remains governed by the organization's chosen AI platform and enterprise security controls. Teams can also use Altia Design without connecting to any AI model at all, saving token costs for situations where they are deemed necessary.

"We built this so teams in highly regulated industries can use the AI provider their organization has already approved — or none at all," said Michael Hill, VP of Engineering. "The HMI design workflow and deterministic code output don't change. AI simply removes bottlenecks within that workflow. Altia AI gets you AI productivity during development without introducing AI risk into production."

What Altia AI can do

Create and modify UI objects from natural language prompts

Debug animations and control logic, identify issues and suggest fixes

Fix and explain code changes automatically

Refactor and reorganize large, complex designs

Answer documentation and best-practice questions in context

Audit asset usage — identify missing, duplicated or unused images and fonts

Accelerate testing — generate test cases, validate design behavior and support execution of test vectors against HMI logic



Built for Safety-Critical Industries: No AI in Your Production Code

Unlike most AI coding tools, Altia AI never generates code that runs on deployed hardware. Every line of production output remains deterministic C code. The same certifiable, auditable output Altia has always produced.

Altia AI is designed to work within the constraints of the most demanding regulatory environments:

• MISRA-C compliance: AI assists development, never produces non-compliant runtime code

• ISO 26262 / functional safety: deterministic output supports traceability and certification workflows

• ASPICE process alignment: AI accelerates tasks without disrupting process-level requirements

• No LLM-generated code on hardware – period

Teams keep the productivity gains of AI assistance at every stage of development, without introducing any risk at the production code level.

Availability

Altia AI is available now. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit altia.com/ai.

About Altia

Altia provides embedded GUI and HMI development tools — including Altia Design, CloudWare and DeepScreen — deployed across more than 100 million devices in automotive, medical, industrial and consumer electronics. Altia's toolchain produces deterministic C code with no runtime in deployed devices and supports safety certifiability requirements including MISRA, ASPICE and ISO standards. Learn more at altia.com.

Jason Williamson

Altia

+1 719-598-4299