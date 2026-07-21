Enphase Energy Unlocks Backup and Expandable Storage for Existing IQ Battery Customers Across Europe

FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced a new upgrade for European homeowners with existing second-generation Enphase IQ® Battery 3T™ and IQ® Battery 10T™ systems. Customers can now add home backup and expand their storage capacity with the latest Enphase products while continuing to use the batteries they already own.

The new capability protects the homeowner’s original investment while allowing the energy system to evolve as household needs grow. Customers can add more storage as they adopt electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other electric appliances, while also gaining backup power during grid outages.

The second-generation batteries currently operate in grid-tied mode, storing solar energy for use when the grid is available, but they do not provide backup power during an outage. The new capability changes that. When the grid goes down, the IQ® System Controller safely disconnects the home from the grid, allowing the solar and battery system to continue powering the home.

The capability is available in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria, Spain, Denmark, Portugal, Greece, and Finland. Homeowners have two flexible upgrade paths that can be configured by an Enphase-certified installer through the Enphase® Installer App:

Add backup to an existing system. Homeowners with second-generation IQ ® Batteries can add an IQ System Controller to keep loads powered during grid outages. Single-phase homes can gain whole-home backup, while three-phase homes can back up a designated phase, with the homeowner and installer determining which essential circuits remain powered.

Homeowners with second-generation IQ Batteries can add an IQ System Controller to keep loads powered during grid outages. Single-phase homes can gain whole-home backup, while three-phase homes can back up a designated phase, with the homeowner and installer determining which essential circuits remain powered. Expand storage – with or without backup. Homeowners can add third-generation IQ® Battery 5P™ units alongside their existing batteries to increase storage capacity, whether the system remains grid-tied or is upgraded with backup. In three-phase homes, IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase™ technology can enable backup across all three phases when paired with an IQ System Controller. Existing batteries continue operating as part of the expanded system.

"Our customers' needs keep growing as they add heat pumps and electric cars," said Theo Schmalbruch, CEO of Theo Tec GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Germany. "Now we can expand the storage they already have and add backup on top, all without replacing the batteries they previously installed."

"French families want real energy independence, and backup power is what makes it tangible," said Lionel Bertholet, co-CEO and technical director at REPV, an installer of Enphase products in France. "Keeping the lights on during an outage, using an existing system that has run for years, is exactly what our customers are asking for."

“When customers choose Enphase, they are investing in more than an individual product – they are investing in a home energy platform designed to improve and expand over time,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Our customers can now combine batteries from different generations, add backup, and expand capacity without abandoning their original investment. That is what a truly future-ready energy system should deliver.”

The new capability is enabled through a software update to the IQ® Gateway, including the gateway embedded in the IQ System Controller, and is designed to work with most existing Enphase IQ Battery installations in Europe. All installed batteries remain covered under existing Enphase warranties.

Homeowners interested in adding backup or expanding their systems can contact an Enphase-certified installer. Installers can find training and system-configuration guidance at Enphase University and in the Enphase Installer App. For more information, visit the Enphase regional websites for Germany, the Netherlands, and France, with additional countries to follow shortly.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's IQ Battery systems, IQ System Controller, IQ Gateway, and related products and technology, including backup functionality, system expansion, compatibility, safety, quality, and reliability; the ability of homeowners with existing IQ Battery 3T and IQ Battery 10T systems to add backup capabilities and increase energy storage capacity while continuing to use previously installed batteries; the expected benefits of adding an IQ System Controller and IQ Battery 5P systems, including whole-home backup, backup of designated loads, and expanded storage capacity; and the ability of installers and homeowners to upgrade existing systems through software updates and additional hardware. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, customer and installer adoption of backup and storage expansion solutions; product performance and reliability under actual operating conditions; compatibility of existing and future hardware, software, and system configurations; the successful deployment and operation of software updates; changes in regulatory, grid interconnection, certification, or compliance requirements; market demand for residential energy storage and backup power solutions; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law or otherwise.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com