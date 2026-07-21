Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call for August 5, 2026

LONDON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue second quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI66a0208bb9f34859af10be34832acc52

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ekm3qzst

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com for more information.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs

corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC