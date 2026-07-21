IPG Photonics to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 4

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (Nasdaq: IPGP) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call to review these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the United States or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

Innovation is at the heart of IPG Photonics. As a global leader in laser technology, we apply light to transform the world. From manufacturing to medical and beyond, our breakthrough laser solutions power our customers’ success and expand what's possible. Discover more at www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-597-4713

efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com