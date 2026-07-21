Smile Doctors Appoints Jeff Knudson as CFO to Help Scale Next Phase of Growth

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for orthodontic care continues to rise—valued at approximately $22 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $26.9 billion by 2030—and Smile Doctors expands its national footprint, the organization today announced the appointment of Jeff Knudson as chief financial officer. An accomplished healthcare and multisite finance executive, Knudson will lead the company’s financial strategy and finance organization.

As the company continues to expand its network of affiliated practices, invest in new locations and technology, and meet rising demand from patients, he will help ensure the business is well positioned to deliver on its growth objectives while maintaining its commitment to supporting doctors, practice teams and exceptional patient care.

"Jeff brings the strategic perspective we need to lead the business through its next phase," said J. Hedrick, chief executive officer of Smile Doctors. "He has a proven ability to build strong financial organizations, guide complex healthcare companies and turn growth opportunities into long-term value. His leadership will be critical as we continue expanding our platform, investing in our affiliated practices and strengthening the foundation for what comes next."

Knudson brings more than a decade of experience as a chief financial officer, with a career focused on helping multi-site organizations build the financial discipline and operational capabilities needed to scale successfully. Most recently, he served as CFO of National Veterinary Associates Group. Previously, he was CFO of publicly traded AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) and At Home Group and held senior finance leadership roles at CVS Health, L Brands, Express Scripts and PwC.

"Healthcare organizations have an opportunity to grow in ways that strengthen—not dilute—the patient experience," said Knudson. "The finance function plays an important role in making that possible by helping organizations invest thoughtfully, allocate capital responsibly and build the capabilities that allow doctors and care teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care for every patient. I'm excited to join Smile Doctors at such an important point in its journey and help support the company's continued momentum."

Smile Doctors currently supports 591 affiliated locations across 36 states and expects to surpass 600 locations before the end of 2026. During the first half of the year, the organization delivered double-digit revenue growth, driven by strong same-store performance, new orthodontist affiliations, seven de novo practice openings and increasing adult demand through Smile Express® powered by Invisalign®. To support continued expansion, Smile Doctors also secured an additional $125 million in growth capital during the second quarter and expects to open 18 additional locations over the next 12 months.

To learn more about Smile Doctors, visit www.smiledoctors.com.

About Smile Doctors

Smile Doctors LLC, is the largest ortho-focused support organization (OSO) in the U.S. As the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists with 591 convenient locations in 36 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors supports the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers and its affiliated orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ebe59fd-6757-432e-a0bb-7f3eda95e4d2