Genius Group Launches Full AI-Powered Product Suite, Building on 147% Year-on-Year Revenue Growth in H1 2026.

High margin AI product growth plan builds on Company’s reported 147% YOY revenue growth and $6.6 million net profit from operations in H1 2026.

Genius OS integrates AI Agent teams across Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and Genius City models.

Genius OS links to over 300 leading AI models including the latest models from Hermes, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, SpaceX, Meta, Deepseek and Alibaba.

AI product integration follows success of Student AI and Teacher AI, which have scaled to 300,000 users globally in 2026.

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the launch of its full AI-powered product suite, Genius OS. Genius OS is a cohesive family of AI-agent-driven solutions delivering education, acceleration and productivity to students, entrepreneurs and investors across the Company’s four revenue drivers: Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and Genius City. Genius Group is rolling out early access to Genius OS initially to its six million students globally, with new users invited to apply for access at www.geniusgroup.ai.

Genius OS is a product suite of AI agents that enable teachers and students to personalize a team of specialized AI agents for each student’s learning path. The Company’s AI product integration follows the success of Student AI and Teacher AI, which have scaled to 300,000 users globally in 2026. The extended suite now extends Genius Group’s AI tools to adult reskilling, with AI teams powering its Entrepreneur Academy, Investor Academy and AI Academy.

The Company’s AI product growth plan builds on Genius Group’s reported 147% Y.O.Y. revenue growth and $6.6 million net profit from operations in H1 2026. These operational results are unaudited and pending audit review. The Company anticipates the integrated product suite will be a significant driver of high-margin revenue growth in the second half of 2026.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said “We believe the current AI wave is the unique opportunity for a revolution in education to personalized, gamified learning. According to Research and Markets, the AI in education market is forecast to grow 300% from approximately US$10.6 billion in 2026 to US$42.48 billion by 2030[1]. At this unique moment when AI is moving from single tools to AI agents that act on your behalf, Genius Group has built a full suite of AI agents for every student, entrepreneur and investor we serve.”

The Genius AI Suite

The suite spans the Company’s four revenue drivers and is delivered through one operating system and one AI agent layer. Its core products are as follows:

Genius OS: An AI agent operating system that sits on the users’ desktop and mobile phone, enabling them to personalize and operate a team of self-improving AI agents to work and learn 24/7, connected to over 300 leading AI models including the latest models from Hermes (Nous Research), Claude (Anthropic), GPT (OpenAI), Gemini (Google), Grok (SpaceX), Kimi (Moonshot), DeepSeek (Deepseek), Qwen (Alibaba), Llama (Meta). Genius OS is accessible via a subscription model with three levels: Play (free), Plus ($9/month), Pro ($90/month) with student credits, Genius Education Merits (GEMs), earned at each level and additional token usage chargeable.





An AI agent operating system that sits on the users’ desktop and mobile phone, enabling them to personalize and operate a team of self-improving AI agents to work and learn 24/7, connected to over 300 leading AI models including the latest models from Hermes (Nous Research), Claude (Anthropic), GPT (OpenAI), Gemini (Google), Grok (SpaceX), Kimi (Moonshot), DeepSeek (Deepseek), Qwen (Alibaba), Llama (Meta). Genius OS is accessible via a subscription model with three levels: Play (free), Plus ($9/month), Pro ($90/month) with student credits, Genius Education Merits (GEMs), earned at each level and additional token usage chargeable. Genius School: A Genius OS suite for teachers and students at primary and secondary school, based on the success of Student AI (studentai.app) and Teacher AI (teacherai.app), with personalized courses for international systems across K-12, Cambridge and International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula.





A Genius OS suite for teachers and students at primary and secondary school, based on the success of Student AI (studentai.app) and Teacher AI (teacherai.app), with personalized courses for international systems across K-12, Cambridge and International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula. AI Academy: A Genius OS suite for companies seeking AI talent and AI talent building certified AI skills. Our AI Academy is positioned to be a world leading AI Talent & Training platform, launching with over 100 AI certification microcourses from the world’s leading AI providers, and personalized matches to over 100,000 open AI jobs and over 1,000,000 AI experts.





A Genius OS suite for companies seeking AI talent and AI talent building certified AI skills. Our AI Academy is positioned to be a world leading AI Talent & Training platform, launching with over 100 AI certification microcourses from the world’s leading AI providers, and personalized matches to over 100,000 open AI jobs and over 1,000,000 AI experts. Entrepreneur Academy: A Genius OS suite for entrepreneurs to build AI agent teams to support their startups and scale up enterprises, with AI agent specialists in planning, market research, product design, coding, marketing, sales and delivery. AI agent specialists in legals, finance, operations and HR enable business owners to redesign their companies into AI-first enterprises.





A Genius OS suite for entrepreneurs to build AI agent teams to support their startups and scale up enterprises, with AI agent specialists in planning, market research, product design, coding, marketing, sales and delivery. AI agent specialists in legals, finance, operations and HR enable business owners to redesign their companies into AI-first enterprises. Investor Academy: A Genius OS suite for investors to build AI agent teams to support their investment portfolio, extending AI powered portfolio management tools for its Company’s Property Investor Network to AI agent teams across property, equities, commodities and digital assets with specialists in market trends, deal sourcing, matchmaking, risk analysis, portfolio optimization, funding access, investor marketplace and legals internationally.





A Genius OS suite for investors to build AI agent teams to support their investment portfolio, extending AI powered portfolio management tools for its Company’s Property Investor Network to AI agent teams across property, equities, commodities and digital assets with specialists in market trends, deal sourcing, matchmaking, risk analysis, portfolio optimization, funding access, investor marketplace and legals internationally. Genius Resorts: A mobile app, Genie AI, which powers learning communities to earn and learn with GEMs, attracting a network of partners to provide impact-focused learning journeys and apprenticeships, with GEMs earned and redeemed with local vendors including event venues, restaurants, stores and learning centers. The GPS-enabled, Genie AI pilot is launching in Bali, Indonesia, the home of the first Genius City, at the end of July 2026.





A mobile app, Genie AI, which powers learning communities to earn and learn with GEMs, attracting a network of partners to provide impact-focused learning journeys and apprenticeships, with GEMs earned and redeemed with local vendors including event venues, restaurants, stores and learning centers. The GPS-enabled, Genie AI pilot is launching in Bali, Indonesia, the home of the first Genius City, at the end of July 2026. Genius City: An internal Genius OS suite which Genius is utilizing to self-improve its AI powered offerings, with a focus on community-driven, values-centered sovereign AI in which each Genius City owns its own AI powered economy with blockchain-based transparency on the ownership of the enterprises within each Genius City. The Company intends to apply the AI powered transparency and analytics tools it is creating towards the trading of its publicly owned shares with the aim of improving transparency and fair markets for the benefit of all stakeholders.





The Rapid Growth of AI Powered Education and AI Agents

Genius Group’s AI product strategy capitalizes on two of the fastest-growing markets in technology, alongside a rapidly expanding base of AI users. According to Research and Markets, the AI in education market is forecast to grow from approximately US$10.6 billion in 2026 to US$42.48 billion by 2030[1]. According to Markets and Markets, the AI agents market is forecast to grow from US$7.84 billion in 2025 to US$52.62 billion by 2030[2]. And according to Statista, the number of AI tool users worldwide has grown from around 255 million in 2023 toward a projected 700 million by 2030[3]. Genius Group combines the distribution of a 6 million user base with a proprietary AI operating system and agent layer, positioning it to convert our audience into recurring, high-margin AI product revenue.

The demand for AI skills is accelerating in step. According to the World Economic Forum, 77% of employers plan to upskill their workforce by 2030, with AI and big data among the fastest-growing skill sets[4]. According to PwC’s Global AI Jobs Barometer, workers with AI skills already command a wage premium of 56%[5]. The cost of the gap is steep: according to IDC, technology skills shortages could cost organizations up to US$5.5 trillion by 2026[6].

The Company believes that the launch of its integrated AI product suite is a timely step towards meeting this high demand for AI upskilling of students, teachers, entrepreneurs, investors and enterprises globally.

Sources

[1] Research and Markets, Artificial Intelligence in Education Market. AI in education forecast to grow from US$10.6 billion in 2026 to US$42.48 billion by 2030. https://www.researchandmarkets.com/report/education-ai

[2] Markets and Markets, AI Agents Market. AI agents forecast to grow from US$7.84 billion in 2025 to US$52.62 billion by 2030 (46.3% CAGR). https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-agents.asp

[3] Statista, Number of AI tool users worldwide. Projected to grow from around 255 million in 2023 to more than 700 million by 2030. https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1449844/ai-tool-users-worldwide/

[4] World Economic Forum, Future of Jobs Report 2025. 77% of employers plan to upskill their workforce by 2030, with AI and big data among the fastest-growing skills. https://www.weforum.org/press/2025/01/future-of-jobs-report-2025-78-million-new-job-opportunities-by-2030-but-urgent-upskilling-needed-to-prepare-workforces/

[5] PwC, 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer. AI linked to a fourfold increase in productivity growth and 56% wage premium. https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/news-room/press-releases/2025/ai-linked-to-a-fourfold-increase-in-productivity-growth.html

[6] IDC Report. Technology skills shortages could cost organizations up to US$5.5 trillion by 2026. https://www.ciodive.com/news/tech-talent-skills-gaps-cost-trillions-idc/716523/

The Company’s quoted 147% YOY revenue growth and $6.6 million net profit from operations in H1 2026 are further to the Company’s press releases on April 1, 2026 (Q1 2026 operational results) and on July 1, 2026 (Q2 2026 operational results) available at https://ir.geniusgroup.net/news-events/press-releases

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai