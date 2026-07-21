Fluent, Inc. to Attend 46th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 46th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 11 at 1:30 pm ET, and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the conference portal to registered attendees for 14 days following the event.

Interested parties should contact their Canaccord Genuity representative for more information.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

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Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com