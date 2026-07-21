Beacon Behavioral Partners Enters Michigan and Ohio Through Partnership with Pure Psychiatry

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP), a growing network of independent psychiatric practices, today announced its partnership with Pure Psychiatry , establishing the company's first presence in Michigan and Ohio. The partnership significantly expands BBP's geographic footprint with a 17-location behavioral health platform and creates a strong foundation for continued growth across the Midwest.

The partnership marks one of Beacon Behavioral Partners' most significant expansions to date and establishes the organization's first presence in Michigan and Ohio. Together, BBP and Pure Psychiatry will build on the practice's strong regional foundation, supporting continued growth, expanding access to behavioral healthcare, and preserving the physician-led, patient-centered approach that has made the latter a trusted provider across both states.

"At Beacon Behavioral Partners, we seek out practices that are deeply rooted in their communities and share our commitment to expanding access to exceptional behavioral healthcare," said Rob Jardeleza, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Partners. "Pure Psychiatry embodies those values. Their established presence across Michigan and Ohio, combined with a clear vision for continued growth, makes them an ideal partner as we expand into the Midwest. We look forward to supporting their team with the operational resources and strategic expertise that will help accelerate their growth while preserving the outstanding patient experience they've worked so hard to build."

Led by Taylor Hennrick, PA-C and Sarang Patel, PA-C, alongside Dr. Rakesh Amin, Pure Psychiatry has built a strong reputation for delivering accessible, patient-centered care throughout its region. The network of clinics, including Adrian Counseling & Psychiatry Clinic in Adrian, Michigan, provides comprehensive psychiatric and behavioral healthcare services for children, adolescents and adults, offering individualized treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions, including ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other behavioral health needs.

"When Taylor and I founded Pure Psychiatry, we wanted to create a practice where patients could receive exceptional behavioral healthcare in an environment that put people first," said Sarang Patel, founder of Pure Psychiatry. “In just a few short years, we’ve grown far beyond what we imagined, and it became clear that finding the right partner would be critical for our next chapter. We were intentional about finding an organization that values physician-minded leadership and understands what makes independent practices successful. Beacon is that perfect partner.”

Through the partnership, Beacon Behavioral Partners will provide operational, administrative and strategic support that enables Pure Psychiatry to continue expanding its regional presence. BBP's resources will help the practice open new clinic locations, recruit additional providers, standardize operational processes and increase access to behavioral healthcare services while allowing clinicians to remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care.

“Beacon Behavioral Partners shares our commitment to clinical excellence and recognizes that the best patient outcomes come from empowering providers to focus on care,” says Dr. Amin, “Their support will help us continue growing across Michigan and Ohio, while staying true to the values that have guided Pure Psychiatry since day one.”

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent psychiatric practices across the U.S. They partner with providers to deliver exceptional behavioral healthcare in their communities by removing operational burdens, investing in smart growth, and upholding clinical autonomy. With decades of healthcare management experience and a commitment to data-driven decision-making, their mission is to set the standard for interventional psychiatry through trusted local practices, accountable leadership, and continuous innovation. Beacon helps partners scale sustainably while focusing on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

About Pure Psychiatry

Pure Psychiatry focuses on providing tailored psychiatric and behavioral health care to patients of all ages living in Michigan and Ohio. The Pure Psychiatry team uses the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments that emphasize patients’ growth on their journey to “a pure mind”. The network of clinics is here to make getting care feel simple, comfortable, and centered around the patient.

Media Contact:

Melanie du Mont, SASSO

melanie.dumont@sassoagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b5baf46-8612-4c7f-8ecb-52665a20b838