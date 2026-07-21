ServiceUp Launches Agentic Platform to Fully Automate Fleet Repair and Maintenance

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceUp today launched its agentic fleet repair platform, delivering measurable results across its customer base: vehicle downtime cut by an estimated 50%, total repair costs lowered by 30%, and manual coordination reduced by 62%. The platform deploys AI repair agents to automate every step of the repair lifecycle, from intake and shop routing to estimate approval, invoice validation, and real-time monitoring, across collision, mechanical, and preventive maintenance for Class 1 through Class 8 vehicles.

Fleet operators have long had tools that generate data. Telematics tracks vehicle health. FNOL captures incidents. Predictive maintenance flags what's coming. None of them execute the repair. That gap, the hours spent manually routing vehicles, chasing estimates, enforcing policies, and tracking progress across dozens or hundreds of units, has historically fallen on operators and their teams. ServiceUp closes it with AI repair agents that handle every handoff automatically, within operator-defined policies, with humans always in control.

"Nobody on a fleet team is sitting around wishing they had more software or more AI," said Brett Carlson, CEO of ServiceUp. "They've got vehicles sitting in shops, costs they can't explain, and coordinators spending their day on the phone chasing updates. We built this to take that work off their plate. The agents handle the coordination. The operator stays in control. And the outcome is fewer vehicles down and lower total cost of repair."

The platform integrates with a fleet's existing fleet management system, telematics, and predictive maintenance tools, adding the automated execution layer that turns data and alerts into completed repairs. It is powered by four AI-driven capabilities:

Unified Repair Workflow. All repair types, collision, mechanical, maintenance, run through a single agentic engine. Shop acceptance, status updates, and escalations are handled automatically.

Smart Shop Routing. Agents route each repair based on location, shop capability, performance history, capacity, and cost, continuously optimizing the network in real time.

Automated Estimate Audit and Approval. Estimates are checked against pricing caps, warranty rules, and eligibility policies before approval. Routine estimates clear in seconds; anomalies escalate to human review. Invoices are matched line-by-line before payment.

Real-Time Repair Intelligence. Every repair is monitored 24/7, with agents proactively escalating SLA risks, surfacing cost anomalies, and rolling operational data into fleet-wide insights.

Operators choose how much autonomy they delegate, from manual to co-pilot to fully autonomous autopilot. Individual agents can be toggled or customized at any time.

ServiceUp's AI platform directly attacks two of the largest controllable cost centers in fleet operations: repair cycle time and total cost of repair. Customers report lower repair expenses, reduced administrative overhead, and improved asset utilization, translating unplanned downtime from an operational liability into a manageable, measurable line item.

To learn more or request a demo, visit serviceup.com .

ABOUT SERVICEUP

ServiceUp is an AI-powered fleet repair and maintenance platform that automates the full repair lifecycle for commercial fleet operators. The platform deploys AI repair agents to manage every step of the repair process, from intake and shop routing to estimate approval, invoice validation, and real-time monitoring, reducing manual coordination, cutting vehicle downtime, and lowering total repair costs at scale. The company serves some of the largest commercial fleets in the country across last-mile delivery, logistics, rental, and service sectors, and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kristen Grossi, talkTECH