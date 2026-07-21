Crypto News: MemeToro Releases Integrated Ecosystem Framework for the $MT Utility Token

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB presales attract record capital as MemeToro uses an audit, fair-launch tools, and AI infrastructure to address common memecoin risks.





MemeToro has released new details explaining how the $MT utility token is designed to connect the products within its AI-powered blockchain ecosystem. Rather than serving a single function, the company said $MT will provide access across multiple platform services, including AI-powered applications, market analytics, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and future governance initiatives.

According to MemeToro , the framework is intended to support a connected user experience where each product contributes to activity across the broader ecosystem instead of operating independently.

The announcement forms part of MemeToro's ongoing roadmap as the company continues developing blockchain infrastructure on the BNB Chain.





One Token Designed for Multiple Platform Services

MemeToro said the $MT token has been designed as the common utility asset across the platform.

Users will be able to use the token to access AI-powered features, participate in decentralized prediction markets, stake tokens, unlock premium platform functionality, and interact with future products released by the company.

According to MemeToro, bringing these services together through a single utility token reduces fragmentation while creating a consistent experience across the platform.

The company expects additional utilities to be introduced as development continues.

Connected Products Create a Unified User Experience

The published ecosystem framework outlines how multiple platform features are intended to interact.

Users will be able to discover new memecoins through the platform's analytics tools, follow market activity using live rankings, participate in prediction markets, and access AI-powered blockchain applications without leaving the ecosystem.

According to the company, connecting these products allows activity generated in one area of the platform to support engagement across others.

The framework also provides flexibility for additional services planned in future roadmap updates.

Public Presale Continues Ahead of Platform Launch

Alongside the ecosystem update, MemeToro confirmed continued progress during Stage 4 of its public presale.

According to the company, more than $80,178.47 has been raised, representing 73.28% of the current fundraising target of $109,411.90.

The Stage 4 token price is $0.00232 per $MT, while the company has published a planned launch price of $0.01875 following completion of the presale, subject to the project's roadmap.

MemeToro said funds raised during the public presale will support continued software development, security, infrastructure, and the rollout of products outlined in its development roadmap.

MemeToro has a fixed total supply of 1.2 billion tokens, with allocations distributed across the public presale, ecosystem development, staking rewards, liquidity, treasury, marketing, strategic partnerships, and operational growth.

According to the company, public presale allocations are expected to become available at launch, while selected allocations for marketing and partnership initiatives follow a 24-month vesting schedule.

MemeToro said the published allocation model is intended to support long-term ecosystem development while providing transparency around token distribution as the platform moves toward launch.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is a blockchain project developing an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI-powered memecoin creation, live market analytics, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and blockchain applications through the $MT utility token. The company is building an integrated Web3 platform designed to simplify blockchain participation while expanding the practical use of artificial intelligence across decentralized technologies.

For more information, visit:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt