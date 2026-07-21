Standard Dental Labs Announces Acquisition Capital Strategy to Support Next Phase of Florida Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) ("SDL" or the "Company"), a consolidator of dental laboratories throughout Florida, today announced that its Board of Directors and management have adopted a scalable capital strategy designed to support the Company's ongoing acquisition program as it continues executing its long-term consolidation strategy.

Over the past year, the Company has evaluated numerous financing alternatives while expanding its acquisition pipeline and refining its regional operating model. Following that review, management has established a capital framework intended to align future financing with individual acquisition opportunities while maintaining financial flexibility and supporting long-term shareholder value.

"Our focus has never been raising capital for the sake of raising capital," said James Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs. "Every financing decision we make must support our acquisition strategy while preserving long-term value for our shareholders. We believe we've developed a disciplined framework that positions the Company to pursue the next phase of our growth."

Rather than relying on a single financing event, SDL's strategy contemplates deploying capital alongside acquisition opportunities as they arise. Management believes this approach provides greater flexibility, encourages prudent capital allocation, and supports the Company's objective of integrating multiple laboratories into its regional operating platform.

The Company continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities throughout Florida and intends to apply this capital strategy, where appropriate, in connection with future transactions. While there can be no assurance that any particular acquisition or financing transaction will be completed, management believes the framework is well suited to support the Company's continued expansion.

Since beginning its consolidation strategy, SDL has successfully completed acquisitions, expanded its operational footprint, and established a growing pipeline of prospective transactions. Management believes its regional hub-and-spoke operating model provides meaningful opportunities to improve efficiency while preserving the local customer relationships and technical expertise that have long defined successful dental laboratories.

"Our objective is to build a durable company, not simply complete acquisitions," Brooks continued. "By establishing a repeatable approach to acquisition financing, we believe we're creating a stronger foundation for disciplined, long-term growth. We view this as another important milestone in building the infrastructure necessary to execute our long-term vision."

Management expects to provide additional information regarding future financing activities and acquisition transactions as material developments occur and in accordance with its reporting obligations.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is building a network of high-quality dental laboratories through strategic acquisitions and operational integration. The Company's regional consolidation strategy is designed to preserve customer relationships while improving efficiency, expanding capabilities, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, future acquisitions, integration efforts, scalability, financing initiatives, operational synergies, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including integration risks, customer retention, operational performance, financing availability, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures published through OTC Markets.

The Company’s Regulation A offering statement referenced herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities except pursuant to the qualified offering circular. Any investment should be made only after careful review of the offering materials and risk factors contained therein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care • Investors: https://sdl.care/investors