Sylvester.ai Launches Connect to Care to Help Veterinary Practices Grow Feline Visits

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvester.ai , developer of the Sylvester mobile application that helps cat caregivers recognize subtle signs of discomfort, today announced the launch of Sylvester Connect to Care , a client-acquisition program that helps veterinary practices engage more local cat caregivers and provide more cats with timely veterinary care.

According to CATalyst Council’s 2026 State of the Cat research, an estimated 77.6 million cats now live in U.S. households, approximately 33% more than the AVMA’s year-end 2016 estimate of 58.4 million, yet only about one-third receive annual veterinary care in a given year from a traditional veterinary practice. Sylvester Connect to Care helps practices address this feline care gap by giving local caregivers the information, confidence, and an easy way to schedule a veterinary visit.

Through Connect to Care, Sylvester.ai builds, launches and manages geo-targeted digital advertising within a set radius around each participating practice. The ads invite local cat caregivers to use the Sylvester Cat Comfort Check, which applies patented computer vision and established feline pain science to detect nuanced facial cues associated with comfort and discomfort.





After each Comfort Check, caregivers connected to a participating veterinary clinic can book an appointment directly from the Sylvester app. The caregiver's Cat Comfort Check history and symptom checker responses are available to the practice through the Sylvester Practice Portal, allowing the clinical team to review a cat's condition ahead of the visit.

“More than 380,000 images have been processed through Sylvester’s AI model to date,” said Susan Groeneveld, BSc.(Ag), founder and CEO of Sylvester.ai. “Based on user data, 30 percent of Comfort Checks have motivated a veterinary visit, and 80 percent of those visits resulted in diagnostics or treatment. Our Connect to Care program drives substantial financial returns for veterinary practices by significantly increasing the number of engaged caregivers and feline patients served.”

The launch comes as veterinary practices confront a changing patient demographic. The recent CATalyst Council research report, “ Puppocalypse, Kitten Craze, and the Expectations Reset ,” forecasts combined U.S. clinical visit growth of -2% to 0% through 2030. The report identifies declining puppy visits as a structural headwind while noting that cats represent one of the most promising growth avenues for practices seeking sustainable organic growth.

“Growing the number of feline veterinary visits can help practices offset declining canine visits,” said Gina Fortunato, MBA, executive director of CATalyst Council. “Cat caregivers may feel confident that they will recognize signs of illness, but cats are experts at hiding pain. Tools like the Sylvester app that help caregivers recognize subtle changes and connect with veterinary care can benefit practices, caregivers and, most importantly, cats.”

For more information about Sylvester Connect to Care, visit Sylvester.ai/connect-to-care .

About Sylvester.ai

Sylvester.ai is the company behind the Sylvester mobile app, which helps veterinary practices see feline patients sooner by empowering cat caregivers to recognize subtle comfort changes at home. Using computer vision and the same validated pain assessment methods relied on by veterinary practices, Sylvester's patented technology translates what caregivers observe into clear insights. That builds caregiver confidence, leading to earlier conversations with their vet, stronger engagement, and more timely clinical intervention.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d636c2c-dbad-4047-8282-107fd3251b8b