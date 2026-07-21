MEXC and Yuma Bring Bittensor Staking to 40M+ Users

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC launched TAO staking today, running on Yuma’s validator infrastructure. The launch expands TAO staking access to MEXC’s 40M+ users.

MEXC integrated infrastructure from Yuma, an operator focused exclusively on Bittensor. Because Yuma evaluates network performance firsthand and submits its own weights—a form of performance grading to achieve network consensus—TAO staked via MEXC earns rewards by supporting the strongest Bittensor contributors and enhancing the network’s overall health.

Bittensor is a decentralized AI protocol coordinating open-source AI development. Companies are building and deploying services built on Bittensor across many disciplines, including cybersecurity, financial intelligence, and AI model training. The protocol has emerged as a leading open-source ecosystem where builders and operators collaborate to develop and monetize AI capabilities at scale.

“Introducing millions of users to Bittensor takes broad distribution and high-quality infrastructure,” said Evan Malanga, Chief Revenue Officer at Yuma. “Our proprietary research enables Yuma to commit stake to rewarding the most productive and valuable subnets, enhancing the health of the Bittensor ecosystem. Our infrastructure now backs every MEXC user’s staked TAO, expanding access to the Bittensor network and supporting the open-source production of artificial intelligence.”

MEXC will support the launch with limited-time promotions to encourage network participation.

Learn more about Yuma Staking at https://www.yumaai.com/staking and stake on MEXC at https://mexc.com/earn.

About Yuma

Yuma is a Bittensor-focused infrastructure and investment firm operating within the open-source artificial intelligence industry. The firm invests, validates, mines, researches, and builds across the Bittensor AI network through staking infrastructure, subnet acceleration, and institutional asset management. Combining deep financial and technical expertise, Yuma applies institutional discipline while engaging directly with the Bittensor protocol. Yuma is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG). Learn more at yumaai.com.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.



Media Contacts

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