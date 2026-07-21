Orion Introduces LED Roadway Lighting; Federal, State and Municipal Roadway Solution Enhances Safety while Reducing Energy

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced the introduction of its LED Roadway solution, which enhances safety, while offering reliability and reducing energy for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The LED Roadway solution expands Orion's lighting capabilities beyond buildings and parking areas to include federal, state, and municipal roadways.

Orion’s LED Roadway lighting solution was driven directly by customer feedback and market demand. Orion listened closely to its customers, who expressed a growing need for a high quality roadway lighting solution assembled in the United States. In response, Orion developed a Roadway product designed to meet those requirements while delivering the quality, performance, and reliability customers expect. The solution is assembled in Orion’s manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and complies with Buy America (BAA) requirements, providing customers with a domestically produced option for their roadway lighting projects.

Orion’s LED Roadway Lighting solutions have been designed to operate in even the most extreme environmental conditions, including a temperature range of between 40C to minus -40C. Its robust design includes heavy-duty one-piece die-cast aluminum housing and anti-corrosion stainless steel hardware. Its outdoor reliability is UL wet rated with 10KV surge protection, and it includes an IP 66 rating and a 3G vibration rating while also featuring quick-and-easy installation and maintenance via tool-less access to electrical components.

“With the addition of our LED Roadway lighting solution, Orion can now deliver a more complete LED lighting portfolio,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “We are extremely proud to offer a Buy America (BAA) compliant LED roadway solution. This product was developed in direct response to customer feedback and is assembled at our Wisconsin facility to meet the growing demand for high-performance, BAA-compliant roadway lighting solutions.”

For more information about Roadway and the latest Orion solutions, please visit:

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

For more information about Orion, please visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO Robert Ferri Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

pbrodin@oesx.com Robert Ferri Partners

(415) 575-1589

robert.ferri@robertferri.com



