Hudson Talent Solutions Named a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions, a global provider of recruitment process outsourcing and talent solutions, today announced it has been named a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for Hudson Talent Solutions and reflects the company’s continued advancement in both market impact and capabilities.

The Star Performer designation recognizes providers that have demonstrated meaningful year-over-year improvement within the PEAK Matrix® assessment, making the recognition an important indicator of Hudson Talent Solutions’ momentum in the global RPO market.

“This recognition validates what we have been building and what our clients are already experiencing,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions. “We have made a deliberate choice not to build another traditional RPO company. We are building a more agile, connected, and forward-looking talent solutions business that combines global capability with the responsiveness, creativity, and executive attention clients increasingly expect.”

Hudson Talent Solutions partners with organizations around the world to solve complex talent challenges through enterprise RPO, project and agile recruitment solutions, talent advisory, employer branding, market intelligence, and technology-enabled recruiting.

Hudson Talent Solutions’ continued evolution comes at a time when organizations are rethinking traditional approaches to talent acquisition. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, persistent skills gaps, changing workforce models, and greater pressure to demonstrate measurable business value are reshaping what companies need from their talent partners.

“The market is moving too quickly for one-size-fits-all talent solutions,” Zabkowicz said. “Clients need partners that can think with them, move with them and adapt as their needs change. They need global capability without unnecessary complexity and innovation that actually improves outcomes. That is the company we are continuing to build.”

Everest Group’s RPO research evaluates the market through extensive analysis of providers, relationships, locations, capabilities, and performance. Its recruitment research draws on analysis of more than 1,500 RPO contracts and examines market trends, provider capabilities, performance, and emerging priorities across the talent acquisition landscape.

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global talent solutions provider helping organizations attract, engage and hire the people they need to succeed. Through recruitment process outsourcing, project and agile recruitment solutions, talent advisory, employer branding, technology, and market intelligence, Hudson combines global capability with a flexible, high-touch approach built around the unique needs of each client.

To learn more, visit hudsontalent.com.



Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Global Head of Marketing

crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com