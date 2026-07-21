EpicQuest Education Announces New AI Tutorial Platform

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”, “EEIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive education and EdTech solutions for international and domestic students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced the beta testing of its AI tutoring platform for its Davis University and Davis Academy students.

“We are actively testing the functionality of our AI tutoring platform with a student trial this month in preparation for an expected full launch in September for use during the Fall quarter,” said Diane Brunner, President of Davis University. “Our AI tutoring platform is designed to provide individualized, adaptive learning, real-time feedback and 24/7 availability to help students advance academically. It also includes multilingual support for our large international student population.”

“We believe that every university student deserves an always-available tutor that truly supports learning rather than simply providing answers. By combining advanced AI with our own course materials, we are giving students a way to really learn the material, receive feedback and build confidence on their own schedule, while enabling faculty to focus on high-value teaching and student mentoring,” concluded Ms. Brunner.

EpicQuest Education’s targeted learning feedback system uses a blended model of both AI and traditional tutors that preserves the all-important human connection and mentorship that students need. In addition to on-demand Q&A and study planning, the AI tutoring platform has been designed to reference core concepts from course materials and step-by-step reasoning to support real understanding. AI-driven analytics can provide metrics on student performance and course effectiveness which can enable early intervention and support to help promote academic success.

Among other processes, July’s beta testing is focused on importing the Management Certificate Program (MCP) courses to completing vectorization, the process of converting raw data into a mathematical digital format, for the planned September roll-out. The AI platform is being developed to align with the academic integrity policies of both Davis University and Davis Academy.

EpicQuest Education’s Strategy of Internationalization

Our strategic plan is to achieve sustainable growth through our strategy of internationalization which is a key element of our strategic growth plan. EpicQuest Education’s owned and operated colleges, Davis University in Toledo and Davis Academy in Vancouver, have become increasingly focused on international recruiting and enrollment as it provides enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company’s foundational programs essentially export our academic programming at an affordable cost for students since they study in their home countries to gain the skills needed for study abroad while earning course credits needed for attendance at our two institutions of higher learning as well as top universities. A vital component of EpicQuest Education’s strategic growth plan is to become increasingly involved with international collaborations in order to leverage our academic programming and unique culture of learning. Through its strategy of internationalization expansion, EpicQuest Education is establishing itself as a renowned international service provider of higher learning.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (“EpicQuest Education” or the “Company”) provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates Davis Academy a/k/a EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected development, launch timeline and capabilities of the Company's AI tutoring platform. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

info@epicquesteducation.com

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited