GovDeals to Coordinate Surplus Real Estate Sales for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate and other surplus assets, to bring its surplus real estate sales online for the first time.

Through this new approach, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will list surplus real estate auctions on GovDeals, making it easier for interested buyers across the state and beyond to discover available properties and participate in the bidding process.

By moving these sales to an online platform, the Commission is increasing visibility for surplus properties and creating a more accessible experience for the public. The GovDeals platform lets users browse listings, review property details, view photos, make settlement arrangements and place bids from anywhere, removing many barriers associated with traditional in-person auctions.

“Moving surplus real estate sales online lets us reach a wide audience and make these opportunities easy for the public to access,” said Stephen Roach, Real Estate Manager for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “GovDeals provides a clear, streamlined process for buyers to learn about available properties and participate in the auction process with confidence.”

Proceeds from real estate sales will be earmarked for future land purchases, with an emphasis on expanding AGFC-owned properties and eliminating inholdings within these areas.

Interested buyers can explore current and upcoming Arkansas Game and Fish Commission listings through the agency’s GovDeals seller page, where new properties will be added as they become available.

To participate in an auction, users must first create an account and complete the free registration form.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.