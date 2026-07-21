reAlpha Mortgage Enhances AI-Assisted Borrower Engagement and Lead Management Platform for Loan Officers

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that reAlpha Mortgage, its mortgage division, has enhanced its borrower engagement and lead management platform with customized automation workflows and AI-assisted capabilities designed to centralize consumer inquiries, automate routine follow-up and help connect prospective homebuyers with appropriately licensed Loan Officers (“LOs”).

The enhanced platform supports consumer inquiries generated through digital marketing campaigns, reAlpha Realty, the Company’s website and other referral channels. Using customized automation workflows and AI-assisted communications, it engages prospective borrowers through text and voice, coordinates follow-up and appointment scheduling, and routes eligible opportunities to LOs based on applicable licensing and availability.

For certain consumer inquiries, the platform can provide real-time opportunity notifications and facilitate a direct connection between a prospective borrower and an eligible LO. If the borrower is not promptly connected, the platform can automatically reassign the opportunity to support timely follow-up. It can also re-engage prospective borrowers who are not immediately ready to proceed, helping reAlpha Mortgage maintain communication throughout a longer homebuying decision process. An industry survey found that 78% of borrowers shop only one or two options before choosing a lender,1 underscoring the importance of timely and consistent engagement during the early stages of the mortgage process.

Participating LOs have access to individual customer relationship management environments with integrated marketing automation and business development tools. These environments enable LOs to manage company-provided opportunities and their own customer relationships through a single platform, bringing borrower communications, appointment scheduling, opportunity management and follow-up into a more unified operating environment.

In an initial 15-day comparison of consumer inquiries before and after the platform's launch, average time to contact decreased by approximately 75%, from four minutes to approximately one minute. Appointments booked with prospective borrowers increased by approximately 60% over the same comparison period. These results are preliminary and based on a limited initial sample. These results may not be indicative of results over a longer period of time.

“Today’s homebuyers expect timely, personalized communication from the moment they express interest,” said Jamie Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Mortgage. “Mortgage is ultimately a people business, and technology should enhance the relationship between borrowers and licensed loan officers. We believe this platform helps us deliver a more responsive and consistent experience while allowing our LOs to spend more time providing trusted guidance and less time managing routine administrative tasks.”

The platform also creates a more direct connection between consumer inquiries generated through reAlpha Realty and reAlpha Mortgage’s licensed LO network. Where appropriate, and subject to applicable requirements and consumer choice, it can facilitate introductions between prospective homebuyers and eligible LOs, creating potential additional opportunities for reAlpha to serve customers across its real estate and mortgage businesses.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha Mortgage’s Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Cavanaugh, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to attract and retain LOs utilizing its new flat fee compensation model; reAlpha’s ability to leverage its AI-powered capabilities to scale production efficiencies for LOs; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Payton Cuddy, Senior Marketing Manager

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@reAlpha.com