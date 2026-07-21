Ygal Arounian Rejoins Wedbush as Managing Director, Equity Research, Internet

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, is pleased to announce that Ygal Arounian has rejoined the firm as Managing Director, Equity Research, responsible for the firm’s Internet equity research coverage.

Ygal brings 15 years of equity research experience to the role, most recently serving as Director of Internet Equity Research at Citi. He previously covered internet equities at Wedbush from 2018 to 2022, and spent more than six years at BMO Capital Markets covering Media and Internet.

Before transitioning into research, Ygal began his career as a media buyer for large broadcast and TV networks, giving him a distinctive vantage point on how media, the internet, and e-commerce have evolved together over the past two decades.

Ygal initiated coverage on 21 companies across seven Internet subsectors including hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon and Meta; mobility/delivery companies Uber, DoorDash and Instacart; online travel companies Booking Holdings, Airbnb and Expedia Group; digital advertisers Reddit, Pinterest and Criteo; e-commerce enablers Shopify, Verisign, GoDaddy and Wix, e-commerce companies eBay, Etsy, Wayfair and Xometry; and education technology company Duolingo.

"Ygal is one of the sharpest voices in internet research, and we're glad to welcome him back to Wedbush," said Seth Basham, Director of Research. "His deep expertise in the e-commerce and internet sector, his long-standing relationships with institutional investors, and his detailed modeling and differentiated insights will translate into the actionable stock calls our clients rely on."

"I'm excited to be back home at a firm I know so well. I always felt there was more we could build together, and this is a chance to pick that back up. There's a real opportunity right now to make a big impact and to continue growing the tech franchise. I look forward to building out our full Internet coverage, especially as the space evolves alongside rising AI adoption," added Ygal.

Ygal received his B.S. in Marketing from Yeshiva University, and his MBA in Finance and M.A. in International Political Economy and Development from Fordham University.

Wedbush's disruptive technology research franchise spans enterprise and consumer software, hardware, semiconductors, internet, digital media, adtech, hyperscalers, digital asset infrastructure, and space technology—the sectors shaping the next decade of innovation.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

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