Beehive Industries to Expand in Southwest Ohio, Creating Over 200 New Jobs and Investing $70 Million to Scale Production of 3D-Printed Jet Engines

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Beehive Industries, JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati today announced that Beehive Industries, an American manufacturer of advanced, 3D-printed jet engines for uncrewed aerial defense applications, plans to expand its operations in Southwest Ohio, creating more than 200 new jobs and investing $70 million in the region. Leaders from each organization made the announcement at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom, the world's premier aerospace and defense gathering.

The partnership will accelerate advanced aerospace manufacturing, workforce growth, and long-term investment in Ohio. It will demonstrate the State of Ohio and JobsOhio's confidence in Beehive's growth trajectory and commitment to expanding its Ohio operations.

“Beehive Industries' decision to grow in Southwest Ohio demonstrates once again that our state is the best place in America to do business and the best place to strengthen our national defense,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This investment puts our state at the forefront of building the engines our military needs, and we'll be doing it faster than anyone thought possible.”

Reinventing Jet Propulsion for the Speed of Modern Defense

Jet propulsion has historically been the most complex, time-consuming and costly element of any new defense program. Beehive is changing that equation. By designing engines specifically for additive manufacturing and building a fully integrated U.S. supply chain with end-to-end, in-house capabilities, Beehive delivers propulsion systems with speed, affordability and scalability that conventional engine programs cannot match, compressing development and production timelines from years to months while powering American defense.

"Our success is fundamentally tied to the caliber of the workforce we are building in Southwest Ohio,” said Gordie Follin, Chief Product Officer at Beehive Industries. “Beehive Industries is investing in a region that possesses a unique combination of aerospace heritage and precision manufacturing skill. This expansion allows us to pair our advanced additive manufacturing technology with the deep technical expertise found there, creating a sustainable model for growth that benefits both our mission and Ohio’s economy."

The company’s momentum is accelerating. Beehive's Frenzy™ engine is entering full-rate production, backed by a $29.7 million U.S. Air Force contract to advance the Frenzy engine family. In June, the company announced plans to more than double its metal additive manufacturing capacity with the single-largest publicly disclosed purchase of EOS metal printers. It acquired two Greater Cincinnati precision machine shops – Able Tool Corporation and Planet Products Corporation – establishing its Production Machining Center of Excellence in the Cincinnati region. Together, these investments are building the manufacturing system required to produce more than 8,000 engines annually.

Ohio: Where America Accelerates Defense Manufacturing

Beehive's expansion lands squarely in the national conversation about the defense industrial base. From Washington to America’s Heartland, policymakers and defense leaders agree that America's ability to deter and defend depends on how quickly it can build – and that permitting delays, red tape, and fragile supply chains are a national security vulnerability. The State of Ohio and JobsOhio have built a collaborative, statewide “Team Ohio” economic development model to deliver certified, construction-ready sites prepared before demand arrives, permitting measured in months rather than years, cutting red tape, and delivering workforce solutions at the speed of business.

“Beehive is doing exactly the kind of advanced, mission-critical manufacturing that defines Ohio's aerospace and defense advantage — and doing it at the speed the customer requires,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “In Ohio, companies can dream it, build it, test it and scale it, and this expansion is proof that the nation's number one state for business is where America accelerates defense production.”

An incentive package is being designed to support hundreds of new Ohio jobs over the coming years as Beehive scales production in the region. The project will pursue a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development at an upcoming Tax Credit Authority meeting. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

"Beehive Industries' continued investment across multiple communities in Southwest Ohio speaks to our region’s robust aerospace expertise, world-class talent and strong network of industry partners,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “Combined with our more than $6 billion aerospace industry, this expansion further accelerates the Cincinnati region as the leading destination for next-generation aerospace manufacturing and innovation.”

Driven by rapid scaling and strong regional partnership, Beehive's growth in Ohio establishes a scalable blueprint for meeting the urgency of modern defense demands.

"We are deeply grateful to Governor Mike DeWine, JobsOhio, and REDI Cincinnati for their exceptional collaboration and confidence in Beehive Industries," said Darius Ehteshami, Chief Operations and Finance Officer of Beehive Industries. “Their proactive economic tools and regional talent prove that when visionary state leadership aligns with modern defense manufacturing, it creates a model that other states – from the Midwest to the Mountain West – would be wise to emulate."

About Beehive Industries

Beehive Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design and development of advanced, additively manufactured jet engines for uncrewed aerial defense applications. Leveraging innovative additive manufacturing techniques, Beehive delivers high-performance propulsion systems with unmatched speed, affordability and scalability to meet the evolving needs of the warfighter and strengthen American defense superiority. For more information, visit beehive-industries.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026, Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 15-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we’re building it right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.

Media Contacts

Governor’s Press Office

Daniel Tierney

614-995-2500

Daniel.Tierney@governor.ohio.gov

JobsOhio

Matt Englehart

614-300-1152

englehart@jobsohio.com

Beehive Industries

Alex Walker

Director of Communications

720.731.2400

alex.walker@beehiveind.com

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