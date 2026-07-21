Medical Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 1,907.83 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 791.33 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,907.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure, along with the increasing use of diagnostic imaging machines, surgical equipment, and AI-driven medical equipment, is supporting the market growth.

The Medical Equipment Market continues to grow due to increased investments by healthcare facilities in state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, surgical instruments, patient monitoring, and minimal invasive medical equipment. The rising number of cases of chronic diseases, together with the aging population of the world, is leading to the growth of the market for innovative medical devices.





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AI-Enabled Medical Devices and Healthcare Infrastructure Investments Drive the Medical Equipment Market

The growing cases of cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory ailments are contributing largely to the demand for diagnostic imaging, surgery, and patient monitoring devices. The UN DESA states that the world’s population age 60 and above will hit 1.4 billion people by 2030. Moreover, the noncommunicable diseases contribute to 74% of global mortality rates, highlighting the importance of diagnostic and treatment technologies in medicine. These factors are likely to drive the future development of the global medical equipment market.

Medical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Diagnosing Imaging Devices have been dominating the market, accounting for a market share of 22.40% in 2025, due to growing demand for disease diagnosis in the early stage because of an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and cancers. Patient Monitoring Devices are witnessing the highest growth, with a CAGR of 14.67%, backed by the adoption of remote monitoring technologies and continuous patient care.

By Category

Instruments & Equipment has the largest share of the market at 68.20% in 2025 due to growing adoption of cutting-edge devices for diagnosis, surgery, and medicine. The Disposables & Consumables segment is witnessing the highest growth rate of 11.01% in the forecast period. This is fueled by growing emphasis on infection control, increased surgical procedures, and demand for safe medical instruments.

By Service Provider

In 2025, multi-vendor OEMs were the market leaders due to their ability to purchase freely, better product availability, and existing supply chains with healthcare organizations. Single-Vendor OEMs are growing at the highest rate because of the need for ecosystem devices, easier maintenance services, and more holistic services. These services assist in improving the efficiency of healthcare organizations as well as ensure equipment operation and longevity.

By End User

The Hospitals and Clinics category held the major share of the market at 61.40%, on account of the large number of patients, modern healthcare facilities, and constant need for medical equipment. The Homecare and Diagnostic Centers sector represents the fastest growing one, growing at a CAGR of 12.04%. This is due to the increasing use of telemedicine solutions and decentralized healthcare systems.

North America Leads the Medical Equipment Market, While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

The North American region dominated the medical equipment market with an approximate 38.50% market share in 2025 owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, greater adoption of medical technology, and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging equipment, surgical equipment, and patient monitoring equipment.

The U.S. Medical Equipment Market was valued at USD 268.71 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 563.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.71%. The factors fueling market growth include healthcare modernization, extensive use of AI enabled medical devices, expansion in outpatient surgical centers, and increased investments in diagnostic imaging & patient monitoring equipment.

The Europe Medical Equipment Market was valued at USD 224.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 526.35 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.89%. The factors contributing towards growth in the European region include increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment, regulatory standards, rising hospital modernization initiatives, and investment in digital healthcare technologies.

The fastest growth rate of CAGR is expected for Asia Pacific region, which will have a market share of around 11.44% in 2025 driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion, increasing domestic medical device manufacturing, growing investments in hospital modernization, and rising demand for diagnostic imaging and surgical equipment across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Recent Developments:

2026 : Boston Scientific announced acquisition of Penumbra, significantly expanding neurovascular and cardiovascular device portfolio.

: Boston Scientific announced acquisition of Penumbra, significantly expanding neurovascular and cardiovascular device portfolio. 2025: Siemens Healthineers launched MAGNETOM Flow MRI platform, expanding AI-enabled imaging capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING & PATIENT MONITORING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across MRI, CT, and remote monitoring device deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across MRI, CT, and remote monitoring device deployments globally. AI-ENABLED MEDICAL DEVICE AUTHORIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate FDA and regulatory clearance trends across AI-integrated equipment globally.

– helps you evaluate FDA and regulatory clearance trends across AI-integrated equipment globally. DISPOSABLES & INFECTION CONTROL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you analyze consumable procurement trends across surgical and diagnostic settings globally.

– helps you analyze consumable procurement trends across surgical and diagnostic settings globally. HOMECARE & REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in portable, wearable medical equipment adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth in portable, wearable medical equipment adoption globally. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE COMPLEXITY METRICS – helps you identify barriers and timelines across global medical device certification globally.

– helps you identify barriers and timelines across global medical device certification globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MEDICAL EQUIPMENT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Medical Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 791.33 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1907.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitoring Devices, Others)

• By Service Provider (Multi-vendor OEMs, Single-vendor OEMs, Others)

• By Category (Instruments And Equipment, Disposables And Consumables)

• By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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