Medical Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 1,907.83 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 791.33 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,907.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure, along with the increasing use of diagnostic imaging machines, surgical equipment, and AI-driven medical equipment, is supporting the market growth.
The Medical Equipment Market continues to grow due to increased investments by healthcare facilities in state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging, surgical instruments, patient monitoring, and minimal invasive medical equipment. The rising number of cases of chronic diseases, together with the aging population of the world, is leading to the growth of the market for innovative medical devices.
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AI-Enabled Medical Devices and Healthcare Infrastructure Investments Drive the Medical Equipment Market
The growing cases of cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory ailments are contributing largely to the demand for diagnostic imaging, surgery, and patient monitoring devices. The UN DESA states that the world’s population age 60 and above will hit 1.4 billion people by 2030. Moreover, the noncommunicable diseases contribute to 74% of global mortality rates, highlighting the importance of diagnostic and treatment technologies in medicine. These factors are likely to drive the future development of the global medical equipment market.
Medical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis
By Type
Diagnosing Imaging Devices have been dominating the market, accounting for a market share of 22.40% in 2025, due to growing demand for disease diagnosis in the early stage because of an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and cancers. Patient Monitoring Devices are witnessing the highest growth, with a CAGR of 14.67%, backed by the adoption of remote monitoring technologies and continuous patient care.
By Category
Instruments & Equipment has the largest share of the market at 68.20% in 2025 due to growing adoption of cutting-edge devices for diagnosis, surgery, and medicine. The Disposables & Consumables segment is witnessing the highest growth rate of 11.01% in the forecast period. This is fueled by growing emphasis on infection control, increased surgical procedures, and demand for safe medical instruments.
By Service Provider
In 2025, multi-vendor OEMs were the market leaders due to their ability to purchase freely, better product availability, and existing supply chains with healthcare organizations. Single-Vendor OEMs are growing at the highest rate because of the need for ecosystem devices, easier maintenance services, and more holistic services. These services assist in improving the efficiency of healthcare organizations as well as ensure equipment operation and longevity.
By End User
The Hospitals and Clinics category held the major share of the market at 61.40%, on account of the large number of patients, modern healthcare facilities, and constant need for medical equipment. The Homecare and Diagnostic Centers sector represents the fastest growing one, growing at a CAGR of 12.04%. This is due to the increasing use of telemedicine solutions and decentralized healthcare systems.
North America Leads the Medical Equipment Market, While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth
The North American region dominated the medical equipment market with an approximate 38.50% market share in 2025 owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, greater adoption of medical technology, and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging equipment, surgical equipment, and patient monitoring equipment.
The U.S. Medical Equipment Market was valued at USD 268.71 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 563.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.71%. The factors fueling market growth include healthcare modernization, extensive use of AI enabled medical devices, expansion in outpatient surgical centers, and increased investments in diagnostic imaging & patient monitoring equipment.
The Europe Medical Equipment Market was valued at USD 224.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 526.35 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.89%. The factors contributing towards growth in the European region include increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment, regulatory standards, rising hospital modernization initiatives, and investment in digital healthcare technologies.
The fastest growth rate of CAGR is expected for Asia Pacific region, which will have a market share of around 11.44% in 2025 driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion, increasing domestic medical device manufacturing, growing investments in hospital modernization, and rising demand for diagnostic imaging and surgical equipment across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.
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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Siemens Healthineers
- GE HealthCare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Baxter International Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Terumo Corporation
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
Recent Developments:
- 2026: Boston Scientific announced acquisition of Penumbra, significantly expanding neurovascular and cardiovascular device portfolio.
- 2025: Siemens Healthineers launched MAGNETOM Flow MRI platform, expanding AI-enabled imaging capabilities.
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING & PATIENT MONITORING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across MRI, CT, and remote monitoring device deployments globally.
- AI-ENABLED MEDICAL DEVICE AUTHORIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate FDA and regulatory clearance trends across AI-integrated equipment globally.
- DISPOSABLES & INFECTION CONTROL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you analyze consumable procurement trends across surgical and diagnostic settings globally.
- HOMECARE & REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in portable, wearable medical equipment adoption globally.
- REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE COMPLEXITY METRICS – helps you identify barriers and timelines across global medical device certification globally.
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MEDICAL EQUIPMENT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.
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Medical Equipment Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 791.33 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 1907.83 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.22% From 2026 to 2035
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Key Segments
|• By Type (Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitoring Devices, Others)
• By Service Provider (Multi-vendor OEMs, Single-vendor OEMs, Others)
• By Category (Instruments And Equipment, Disposables And Consumables)
• By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers, Others)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
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