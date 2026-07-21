Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS); Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD); Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB); and Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA , July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ERASCA, INC. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, investors allege that Erasca made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

INSULET CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PODD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initat[ion]” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction” (the “May 2026 MDC”), this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Insulet shares between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #Insulet, #PODD $PODD

PHOTRONICS, INC. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company and its shareholders.

If you purchased Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold your shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085.

What Is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) and certain executives repeatedly made materially false or misleading representations that demand for the Company's high-end IC photomask products remained strong, that customer order patterns were robust, and that the Company was well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The complaint alleges that these statements were materially false or misleading because the Company allegedly knew, but failed to disclose, that customer design releases had stalled due to elevated foundry utilization, memory-related cost pressures, and other operational bottlenecks that impaired the Company's growth expectations.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Photronics stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085. You can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. #PLAB #Photronics $PLAB

VIA TRANSPORTATION, INC. (NYSE: VIA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares on or shortly after the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/via-transportation-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What Is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action lawsuit, Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA), through certain of its officers, published IPO offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, including that: (i) at the time of the IPO, Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer; and (ii) existing regulatory issues would hinder Via Transportation’s “land and expand” strategy in Germany.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares on or shortly after the Company’s September 15, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/via-transportation-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $VIA #VIA #ViaTransportation

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com