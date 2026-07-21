Getty Images Expands Partnership with Goalhanger to Power Video-first Podcast Storytelling

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NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Goalhanger, the largest independent podcast producer outside the US, today announced an expanded content partnership to support Goalhanger’s growing investment in video-first storytelling across its portfolio of hit shows.

As audiences increasingly choose to watch as well as listen, podcast creators are transforming audio programmes into multi-platform content experiences spanning streaming, social and digital channels. Through the partnership, Goalhanger will gain scalable access to Getty Images' editorial, archival and creative collections, enabling the integration of trusted visual content across its expanding slate of video-led programming.

The partnership builds on Getty Images’ and Goalhanger’s existing relationship, which has already seen Getty Images’ content used across the Rest is Football, Goalhanger’s multi-platform media brand, including near live imagery from the FIFA World Cup for the daily Netflix show.

“We're thrilled to be extending our partnership with Goalhanger at a time when video is accelerating podcast growth,” said Paul Davis, Vice President Media EMEA at Getty Images. “Audiences increasingly expect stories to be experienced visually as well as heard. By combining trusted voices with trusted visuals, creators can build richer, more engaging experiences across platforms and reach audiences wherever they choose to consume content.”

"As more people choose to watch our shows as well as listen to them, visuals are becoming an increasingly important part of the storytelling experience," said Sam Oakley, Chief Digital Officer from Goalhanger. "Working with Getty Images gives us access to an extraordinary breadth of content that helps us bring stories to life and create deeper engagement with audiences across platforms."

Media contact:

Julia Holmes

julia.holmes@gettyimages.com