Arteris Deployed by Speedata for Data Center Compute

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced that Speedata, developer of the purpose-built Analytics Processing Unit (APU), has deployed Arteris FlexNoC technology in its Callisto processor. The Speedata APU runs Apache Spark SQL, AI Data Preparation, Agentic Analytics, and batch ETL workloads natively in silicon, delivering faster performance and lower total cost of ownership.

Organizations increasingly rely on large-scale analytics to extract insights from growing volumes of structured and unstructured data. As these workloads expand, system performance is often limited by the ability to move data efficiently throughout the system. Arteris FlexNoC provides the on-chip interconnect that connects compute, memory, and I/O across the design, delivering the bandwidth and scalability these workloads demand.

"AI inference is transforming every technology stack and industry at speed and scale, with real-time data analytics, accelerated by Speedata APU, as the catalyst. Arteris FlexNoC has been an important enabling technology across both Callisto and our next-generation Andromeda APU, giving our engineering teams the flexibility to focus on innovation in accelerated data analytics while relying on a proven interconnect foundation," said Rafi Shalom, CTO, Chief Architect & Co-founder of Speedata.

"Across all types of AI computing and data analytics infrastructure, moving high-performance data efficiently, safely, and securely has become just as important as processing it," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "As organizations work to extract value from ever-larger datasets, semiconductor innovation increasingly depends on system architectures capable of delivering efficient communication between compute resources. Speedata has developed an innovative approach to data analytics acceleration, and we're pleased our technology is helping enable that vision."

As modern analytics infrastructure depends on the efficient movement of data across increasingly complex semiconductor architectures, Arteris technology helps engineering teams effectively create new semiconductor computing for AI data centers, edge AI devices, and physical AI systems. Learn more at arteris.ai.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world’s top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.



About Speedata

Speedata is the creator of the Analytics Processing Unit (APU), the first processor purpose-built for Apache Spark SQL, AI Data Preparation, Agentic Analytics, and batch ETL analytics workloads. By executing Spark operations natively in silicon rather than memory, the APU delivers up to 100x faster performance and 90% lower total cost of ownership compared to general-purpose compute, with zero code changes required. In one enterprise AI data preprocessing deployment, that efficiency let customers replace 37 servers with just 3.



Speedata integrates directly into existing data pipelines, accelerating the most demanding analytics and AI data layer workloads at scale. Speedata's breakthrough accelerated analytics and database processors provide significant improvement in performance-per-cost for enterprises, public and sovereign cloud providers, private datacenters, and technology providers across industries. Learn more at speedata.io.

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Gina Jacobs

Arteris

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