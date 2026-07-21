Bottomline and American Express Partner to Expand B2B Payment Connectivity Through Paymode

Bottomline and American Express are partnering to integrate Paymode into American Express Buyer Initiated Payments (BIP) through a new feature called BIP Connect.

BIP Connect gives eligible American Express customers access to Premium ACH vendors on Paymode, improving connectivity and digital payment adoption.

New Amex Trendex research from American Express highlights buyer-supplier relationships are strained, and payment errors persist as a result of invoice inefficiencies.





PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced a strategic partnership with American Express to deliver a more connected digital business payment experience. Through the partnership, Bottomline’s secure business payments network, Paymode, is now integrated into American Express Buyer Initiated Payments (BIP) through a new feature called BIP Connect, enabling eligible customers to pay Premium ACH vendors through Paymode. BIP enables buyers to initiate electronic payments to suppliers as an alternative to paper checks and ACH, leveraging American Express’ unique direct relationships with suppliers to help drive working capital flexibility on both sides of the transaction.

Payments automation may help address key gaps identified by surveyed financial decision-makers. Recent Amex Trendex research found that 67% of financial decision-makers surveyed agree that payment inefficiencies make it harder for their business to operate at its full potential. This complexity may stem from fragmented vendor networks that limit visibility and control, as well as from manual processes. Bottomline and American Express are helping to address these challenges by connecting eligible BIP customers with a broad network of authenticated, verified vendors across key industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, commercial real estate, and higher education.



The offering may help address the challenges faced by many financial decision-makers surveyed. For example, 90% of financial decision-makers surveyed report their business experienced payment errors in the last 12 months, and 65% say inefficiencies in their invoice and payment experiences make it more challenging to maintain strong buyer-supplier relationships. Through the secure Paymode network, businesses gain access to participating vendors that are enrolled, authenticated, and accept digital payments, helping create more predictable and seamless payment interactions between payers and vendors.

Expanding and Modernizing B2B Payments

Eligible businesses can initiate payments to vendors using their existing American Express BIP account, while vendors receive funds via Premium ACH through Paymode. This supports the continued shift to digital payments, helps improve working capital flexibility for buyers, and gives vendors a more predictable, data-informed payment experience.

“Partnering with American Express is an important step forward in helping businesses modernize how they manage payments,” said Craig Saks, CEO, Bottomline. “By integrating Paymode into BIP, we’re giving buyers access to greater control, enhanced security, and a simpler way to manage payables and receivables, while making it easier for vendors to reconcile payments and maintain visibility into their cash flow.”

The integration provides eligible American Express BIP customers with secure, authenticated payments backed by Paymode’s multi-layer fraud controls, a consistent user experience, and seamless access to Paymode’s vendor network.

“Businesses continue to look for new ways to modernize supplier payments without adding complexity,” said Widad Chaoui, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate and B2B Products, American Express. “Our partnership with Bottomline allows BIP customers to get expanded access to Bottomline’s extensive network of B2B suppliers, while also providing working capital flexibility and control.”

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $172 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.



Bottomline, the Bottomline logo, Paymode, and B EA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

Amex Trendex Research Methodology

American Express commissioned a 7-minute online survey among n=521 U.S. Business Owners and/or Financial Decision-Makers (DMs) who manage or oversee specific business functions (including invoice-based payments; accounts payable/receivable; accounts reconciliation; business spend; cash flow; and working capital). The survey included n=100 buyers, n=164 suppliers and n=257 respondents who are both buyers and suppliers. Respondents’ organizations were either small (<100 employees, n=134), mid-sized (100-999 employees, n=200) or large (1,000+ employees, n=187). The survey was fielded between June 10-17, 2026.

At the total sample, the margin of error is +/-4 percentage points (ppts) at the 95% confidence interval. By role, the margins of error for the following are: Buyers, +/- 10 ppts; Suppliers, +/- 8 ppts; Both a Buyer and Supplier, +/-6 ppts.

Media Contact

Heather Pavliga

pr@bottomline.com