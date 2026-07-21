rPlus Energies Advances Two Major Utility-Scale Projects in Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rPlus Energies today announced two major milestones in Idaho: the successful commissioning of the 125-megawatt (MWac) Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project and the start of construction on the 400 MWac Blacks Creek Energy Center in Ada County.

Together, these projects represent the latest chapter in rPlus Energies' continued investment in Idaho's energy future. Including projects already in operation, currently under construction, or under contract, rPlus Energies has now developed more than 1 gigawatt of solar and storage projects across the state.

"Pleasant Valley Solar 2 and Blacks Creek Energy Center represent important additions to Idaho's energy infrastructure as we work to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve," said Lisa Grow, President and CEO of Idaho Power. "As Idaho's energy needs continue to increase, we need a balanced portfolio of energy resources. We appreciate our strong partnership with rPlus Energies and the role these projects will play in helping provide reliable, affordable energy for our customers and communities."

The projects combined represent an investment of more than $750 million in Idaho and will create hundreds of construction jobs as well as permanent jobs on site once the projects are completed. Through Idaho's 3.5% solar energy tax on gross earnings, the projects will also provide a long-term source of revenue for the state and local taxing entities while also supporting local businesses and strengthening local communities.

Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project partners provided $375,000 in workforce development scholarships to students at Boise State University and the College of Western Idaho, helping prepare Idaho's next generation of skilled workers.

"We're proud of what we've built and continue to build in Idaho and even prouder of the partnerships that made it possible," said Luigi Resta, President and CEO of rPlus Energies. "Pleasant Valley Solar 2 and Blacks Creek Energy Center are critical for supporting Idaho’s continued economic growth and we envision this development as the next chapter in our long-term investment and commitment to the state."

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology, service and finance providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. To date, rPlus Energies has raised over $1 million to support local scholarships in the project communities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.

Media Contact

Maile Resta

rPlus Energies

mresta@rplusenergies.com

(707) 776-7773

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