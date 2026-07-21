As Back-to-School Shoppers Turn Cost-Conscious, KashKick Users Rank Online Surveys and Tasks the No. 1 Way to Earn Extra Income

Tampa, FL, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online tasks, surveys and data entry rank as the single most preferred way to earn extra income among KashKick users surveyed — ahead of reselling, skill-based learning, food delivery, pet care and rideshare driving, according to new proprietary data from KashKick, a rewards platform that pays users via PayPal, Venmo and gift cards.

Most users prefer online tasks and surveys as a means of earning extra cash

In KashKick's Work and Earning Preferences Survey, fielded in June 2026, online tasks, surveys and data entry emerged as the clear favorite way to earn extra cash. More than a third of users surveyed (36%) named it their No. 1 choice — over two and a half times the share who picked the next-closest option, reselling (13%). It led the field by weighted score as well, a measure that reflects every position respondents assigned rather than just first-place votes, topping all nine categories at 6.82 out of 9.

The preference isn't passive. Among users surveyed, 83% said they are actively or occasionally looking for new ways to earn extra money, and 69% called side income important or very important. Asked what matters most in how they earn, they pointed to a flexible schedule (54%) and the ability to work from home (47%) well ahead of any other factor.

"People want to earn on their own terms — without a car, without inventory, without a schedule set by someone else," said Katie Nelson, Head of Market Research at KashKick. "Flexibility and working from home are what they tell us they want most, and that's exactly what online tasks and surveys offer."

The timing: a more cost-conscious back-to-school season

The finding arrives at the peak of a back-to-school season that independent research consistently describes as more value-driven and budget-conscious — even where total spending is up. JLL's 2026 Back-to-School Report, based on a survey of 1,022 U.S. parents, found families plan to spend $489 per child, an 11.7% year-over-year increase — but that the budget is tightening in composition even as it grows: discretionary spending fell to 56% of the average budget, down from 60% and the second consecutive annual decline, as families protect essentials and trim extras. Parents are also shopping far more deliberately, with over 90% buying in-store, 68.7% naming saving money as a top priority, and dollar stores cracking JLL's top-ten retail destinations for the first time.

Other researchers point the same way. Deloitte reports 57% of parents expect the economy to worsen over the next six months, its gloomiest reading since 2020, and NerdWallet found a quarter of shoppers plan to cut back specifically to make room for necessities like housing, groceries and utilities.

That pressure is showing up as reward-seeking. A separate 2026 back-to-school survey from marketing firm Snipp found 74% of shoppers are putting more effort into finding deals, discounts, cashback and rewards than they did last year — the same value-seeking instinct that KashKick's data suggests is now extending into how households look for income, not just how they spend.

Why this matters

For a financially stretched audience, low-barrier earning options carry outsized appeal: no upfront cost, no commute, no scheduling around a shift. KashKick's data indicates that when people go looking for extra income, online tasks and surveys are where they most want to start — and seasonal cost pressure like back-to-school spending is exactly the kind of moment that sends them looking.

About KashKick

Founded in 2017, Kashkick is a U.S.-based rewards platform that pays members in cash and gift card rewards for playing games, completing surveys, trying new apps, and engaging with offers. Members can cash out via PayPal or Venmo, or redeem earnings for gift cards from leading retailers. Built for the next generation of earners, KashKick bridges the gap between brand discovery and consumer empowerment, giving users control over how they engage and earn. https://kashkick.com/

Press Inquiries

Yasmin Marinaro

yasmin [at] kashkick.com

https://kashkick.com

615 Channelside Drive, Ste 207 Tampa FL 33602