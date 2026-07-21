Westlake Royal Building Products™ Introduces SturdiMount™ Woodgrain

Westlake Royal Building Products has launched SturdiMount Woodgrain mounting blocks across the U.S. and Canada.

Available in seven profiles, this durable, textured finish blends with woodgrain exterior siding for both new construction and retrofit projects.

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Royal Building Products ™ (“Westlake Royal”), a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), today announced the launch of SturdiMount™ Woodgrain, a new textured finish now available across its complete line of SturdiMount mounting blocks, designed to provide a strong mounting surface perfect for light fixtures, vents and outlets. Available now throughout the U.S. and Canada, the finish gives contractors the same heavy-duty strength and rigidity as standard SturdiMount. Its realistic woodgrain texture blends into engineered wood, fiber cement, hardboard and real wood siding for a cleaner, more seamless installation.

“Even as homeowners embrace newer siding materials, they're still drawn to the classic, natural look of woodgrain textures,” said Steve Booz, vice president of marketing at Westlake Royal Building Products. “SturdiMount Woodgrain gives contractors a finish that blends with woodgrain-textured siding, creating a more cohesive appearance while delivering the same heavy-duty strength SturdiMount is known for.”

Offered across all seven SturdiMount profiles, the new finish is suited for both new construction and retrofit applications, delivering a more professional, premium finished appearance for contractors and homeowners alike.

For more information about SturdiMount Woodgrain, visit the SturdiMount product page on the Westlake Royal Building Products website.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc ., a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook .

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