Checksum releases the State of AI Code 2026, revealing growing confidence in AI-generated code despite persistent production failures

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checksum , the continuous quality platform for engineering teams, today released The State of AI Code 2026 , a new research report examining how engineering organizations are adapting to AI-assisted software development. Based on a survey of 105 engineering leaders, the report found that while 78.1% trust AI-generated code more than they did a year ago, 61% shipped a production incident originating in AI-generated code within the past 90 days, pointing to a growing gap between confidence in AI-generated code and teams' ability to verify it before deployment.

The report also found that 74.3% of engineering leaders have rolled back AI-generated code because it failed in a way their unit tests did not catch, while 64.8% said AI-generated code requires more review time than human-written code. This suggests that AI is accelerating software development while increasing the burden on engineering teams responsible for validating it.

"AI has dramatically accelerated how software gets written, but verification hasn't kept pace," said Gal Vered, Founder and CEO of Checksum. "Engineering teams aren't struggling because they trust AI too much, they're struggling because today's verification stack wasn't built for AI-generated code to ship at this scale. The result is more code to review, more rollbacks, and ultimately less time for engineers to build the features their customers want."

Among the report's additional findings:

45.7% said AI-generated code issues increased customer support workload over the past year.

42.9% reported losing engineering time to rework caused by AI-generated code failures.

28.6% said their most senior engineers now spend more time reviewing code than building software.

Only 28.6% believe hiring more reviewers would solve the growing review burden.





The State of AI Code 2026 is available now. To download the report, visit https://checksum.ai/report/state-of-ai-code-2026 .

About Checksum

Checksum is an AI-powered continuous testing platform that helps engineering teams keep quality in step with the pace of AI-driven development. Its agents generate, run, and maintain end-to-end and API test suites automatically, surfacing real issues for review instead of leaving teams to write and repair tests by hand. Checksum is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at checksum.ai .

Contact

Gabriela Rudolph

JMAC PR for Checksum

checksum@jmacpr.com