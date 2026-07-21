PensionBee and ASC Partner to Modernize Automatic Rollovers for Third-Party Administrators

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee , a leading online retirement provider, and Actuarial Systems Corporation (ASC) , a premier provider of retirement plan automation software, today announced a partnership to simplify automatic rollovers for ASC clients and other third-party administrators (TPAs) and their clients.

The new integration will reduce complexity, streamline compliance, and save valuable time for retirement plan administrators, expanding access to PensionBee’s participant-friendly Automatic Rollover IRA solution.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ASC to simplify force-outs and plan terminations for our clients,” said Helene Obrien, VP of Employer Partnerships at PensionBee. “Force-outs increasingly carry significant reputational and fiduciary weight, and this integration makes it even easier for administrators to align their plan health with participant outcomes.”

“This partnership helps our clients and other TPAs reduce their workload with respect to keeping their plan sponsor clients compliant with mandatory force-out regulations,” explains Sheryl Stucky, Senior Vice President of ASC. “Without this type of automation, TPAs spend significant resources in these compliance efforts.”

Employers force out roughly $5 billion in small balance accounts annually, most of which land in low-growth, high-fee Safe Harbor IRAs. By 2030, over $43 billion is estimated to remain stuck in these accounts, jeopardizing participant balances and heightening compliance exposure.

ASC and PensionBee’s collaboration cuts out manual file preparation and processing for all automatic rollovers into PensionBee’s award-shortlisted Treasury Portfolio . At no additional cost, plan administrators can access secure, ready-to-use data transfer files in an approved file format, minimizing back-and-forth, and improving turnaround times within mandatory distribution work.

For over 40 years, ASC has powered workflows for retirement administrators, offering an evolving suite of software and document solutions. Approximately 50% of all 401(k) participant accounts are compliance-tested and/or administered on an ASC system. The partnership is expected to broaden access to PensionBee’s leading Automatic Rollover IRA, allowing ASC’s clients to quickly and seamlessly manage force-out workflows and limiting trade-offs between client and participant outcomes.

Recognized as a leader in cash optimization , PensionBee’s Automatic Rollover IRA is built to preserve and grow forced-out balances, utilizing a percentage-based charging structure rather than fixed fees, which can erode small balances entirely to $0 over time. All former participants receive automatic access to personalized, human support and PensionBee’s digital app, granting them immediate control over their forced-out balance.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $10 billion in assets and serves 315,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

https://www.pensionbee.com/us

About ASC

Actuarial Systems Corporation (ASC) is an industry leader in providing innovative intelligent automation for retirement plan software. Approximately 50% of all 401(k) accounts are tested or administered using ASC software. Systems include Retirement Plan Documents, DC/401(k) Recordkeeping and Administration, DB Valuation, Compliance Testing, Single Step Processing, 5500 Forms, CRMs, API & other enterprise-level tools. All products share data, facilitating the reduction of errors and elimination of duplicate data entry. A fully hosted, web-access option is available for all products. ASC also offers ERISA Consulting and Continuing Education.

https://www.asc-net.com

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

Media Contact:

Adela McVicar

SR PR Manager, PensionBee

adela.mcvicar@pensionbee.com

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.