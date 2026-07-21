Epiq AI™ Accelerate Embeds Claude Into Agentic AI Workflows for eDiscovery

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today early access to expanded capabilities in Epiq AI Accelerate that streamline complex eDiscovery workflows by turning natural language queries into system-level actions. The new capabilities allow legal teams to manage workspaces, act on data, and surface insights faster by reducing the manual steps required to execute time-consuming eDiscovery processes.

The expanded capabilities are powered by Claude, Anthropic AI models, which interpret users’ natural-language requests. Epiq pairs Claude with a proprietary reasoning and execution layer — built on decades of Epiq experience providing end-to-end litigation support to global corporations and law firms — that governs tool selection, reasoning, and workflow execution across its platforms.

The agentic AI workflow automation capabilities are accessible through the Epiq Service Cloud and leverage Model Context Protocol (MCP) functionality to act as a governed agentic AI execution engine on top of Epiq Discover™ and other leading eDiscovery software platforms. Epiq AI Accelerate provides defensible governance and compliance through built-in enterprise controls, including platform-specific user permissions, workflow approvals, data isolation, audit logs, and AI action traceability.

“The distinctive combination of Claude with the Epiq reasoning and execution layer is what allows Epiq AI Accelerate to support an unmatched and growing set of capabilities that deliver controlled and consistent outcomes our clients trust,” said Roger Pilc, President, Legal Solutions at Epiq.

Epiq AI Accelerate agentic AI workflows can support processes across:

Workspace management (including moving documents and creating new fields, choices, and folders)

Processing and imaging

Document search, summarization, review, and export

Production set identification and conflict searches





“The new capabilities in Epiq AI Accelerate are uniquely situated to add value for the eDiscovery team given the deep integrations with Epiq Discover and other eDiscovery platforms,” said Ricky Brooman, Director of Practice Support at Saul Ewing LLP. “As Epiq AI Accelerate drives platform efficiency in those platforms, we gain more value from them.”

“Epiq AI Accelerate allows clients to create complementary workflows around leading eDiscovery platforms,” said Manish Vazirani, Chief Technology Officer, Legal Solutions at Epiq. “While many legal agentic AI offerings are focused on individual productivity, Epiq AI Accelerate increases speed and efficiency across both users and litigation support teams.”

The expansion of Epiq AI Accelerate is the newest addition to Epiq AI, an agentic AI platform and set of agentic solutions that enhance decision-making, reduce risk, and increase productivity across legal and compliance use cases. This release reflects the company’s continued commitment to AI solutions that are practical, secure, defensible, and built to deliver measurable outcomes for clients. Epiq AI solutions are available through the Epiq Service Cloud, a unified legal technology and services platform, which has more than 2600 clients and over 48,000 registered users.

The new agentic workflow automation capabilities will begin to roll out in August.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.



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Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Epiq

vlabrosse@edgemarketinging.com