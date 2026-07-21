Brandfuel.ai Publishes Original Research to Help Brands and Retailers Reinvent their Ecommerce Organization for the AI-Age

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandfuel.ai, The AI Native Ecommerce Merchandising Platform for mid-market brands and retailers, today announced the release of a new whitepaper titled Build for What's Next: Commerce Operations and Org Design in the Age of AI Commerce. The paper was developed in response to the challenges faced by ecommerce leaders who are struggling to integrate AI solutions into their organizations. Most conversations about AI adoption focus on tool selection for the existing departmental structure, while the harder and more consequential decisions should be around organizational design and content operations go largely unaddressed.

The whitepaper was produced in collaboration with thought leaders at the forefront of re-envisioning the organizational structure necessary to truly capitalize on AI. Contributing authors included Insika (inovient.io), an AI-native marketing operating intelligence platform founded by Siara Nazir, an award winning Fortune 500 marketer, and ACV Consulting (acvconsulting.com), specialists in marketing-driven AI transformation for purpose-led consumer brands founded by Aaron Carpenter, former CMO at The North Face.

The Shift Is Already Happening

AI-driven traffic to US retail sites grew 393% year over year in the first three months of 2026, according to Adobe. BCG estimates that large language models already influence up to 20% of purchasing decisions. Despite this, most ecommerce organizations are still operating content workflows designed for a world where the product page was the end of the buying journey, not the key landing strip.

Most brands have spent years treating their product catalog as a back-end operational concern, not a key discovery and selling tool. It was simply something to keep the product basics accurate and synchronized across channels, not as something that is a compelling sales tool. That assumption is now a liability.

When shoppers use AI to research a purchase, every data point attached to a product becomes fair game: materials, use cases, sizing, compatibility, care instructions, sustainability claims, editorial content. The depth and accuracy of that information determines how well or how poorly an AI engine can represent the brand. Product content has moved from the margins of marketing strategy to the center of it.

Build for What's Next is a playbook for ecommerce and marketing leaders to understand what it takes to compete in the emerging AI-first environment, covering the structural changes to content operations, team design, and organizational workflow required to build an AI-native commerce function.

What the Paper Covers

The whitepaper outlines four core imperatives for ecommerce leaders:

Utilizing existing digital assets such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Google Docs and PDFs as resources when creating AI-driven selling tools

Getting institutional product knowledge out of people's heads and into systems that can act on it

Building content operations that generate, score, publish, and continuously improve at scale

Implementing governance frameworks that keep AI-generated content safe, on-brand, and accurate

Redesigning team structures and roles around what AI makes possible and what humans should own





The paper includes a side-by-side comparison of traditional versus AI-native content workflows, a structural marketing org redesign example for a $75M omnichannel brand, and a practical "Where to Start" framework for leaders ready to act.

"Most of the conversation around AI and ecommerce has been about which tools to buy. That is the wrong starting point. The organizations that will win are not the ones that added an AI tool to an existing workflow. They are the ones that redesigned the workflow around what AI makes possible. We wrote this paper because that conversation was not happening at the level of specificity that leaders actually need." — Kent Deverell, Co-founder and Head of Marketing, Brandfuel.ai

"Brandfuel is automating ecommerce ops tasks that have driven teams nuts for decades. One of my global clients can now translate their entire site into multiple languages in a matter of hours. But the tooling is only half the story. The teams getting real results are the ones rethinking how their org operates around it, which is exactly what this paper lays out. When the repetitive work disappears, your people can finally focus on driving revenue, traffic, and conversion in real time." — Aaron Carpenter, Founder + CEO, ACV Consulting

Availability

Build for What's Next: Commerce Operations and Org Design in the Age of AI Commerce is available for download at https://www.brandfuel.ai/whitepaper . The paper is intended for CEOs, CMOs, and ecommerce leaders at direct-to-consumer brands and retailers.

About Brandfuel.ai Brandfuel.ai is The AI Native Ecommerce Merchandising Platform. Brandfuel helps brands transform static product information into dynamic merchandising and marketing assets that improve discovery, engagement, and conversion across ecommerce channels. Learn more at brandfuel.ai.

About ACV Consulting ACV Consulting are specialists in marketing-driven AI transformation for purpose-led consumer brands. Learn more at acvconsulting.com.

About Insika Insika is an AI-native operating intelligence platform built for the post-dashboard era. Insika helps marketing organizations transform fragmented data streams into unified, forward-looking strategy and autonomous revenue-driving action. Learn more at inovient.io.

Media Contact:

Kent Deverell

Head of Marketing

415 235 1009

kdeverell@brandfuel.ai